Toews shines as Blackhawks beat Maple Leafs 6-2

Chicago Blackhawks centre Jonathan Toews (19) skates with the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs centre Adam Brooks trails during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Toews had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Dominik Kubalik added two goals and an assist for Chicago (23-20-6), which improved to 11-5 in its last 16 games. Drake Caggiula had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad also scored.

All-Star forward Patrick Kane extended his point streak to nine games with an assist on Saad's goal. Kane has 999 career points heading into Sunday night's home game against Winnipeg.

William Nylander and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto (25-17-7), which has dropped five of six. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.

The Maple Leafs don't play again until Jan. 27 at Nashville.

The Blackhawks grabbed control with three goals in the first period.

Caggiula scored his fifth of the season just 21 seconds into the game, collecting a puck off the end boards and banking it from the side of the net off Andersen.

Toews made it 2-0 at 5:32 on a delayed penalty when he stepped around Adam Brooks and beat Andersen for his 13th.

Nylander had a couple of chances from the slot to get Toronto back within one, but Crawford was there each time.

The Blackhawks, who have two more games before getting 10 days off, then made it 3-0 at 11:02.

Activated off injured reserve after being sidelined by an ankle problem, Saad took a quick pass from Kane at the blue line after Andreas Johnsson turned the puck over, and the winger fired one past Andersen for his 12th.

Nylander got one back 25 seconds into the middle period with his 22nd on a power play, but Toews fought off Martin Marincin on a wraparound to make it 4-1 just 2:54 later.

Toews also set up Kubalik for two goals in the second, including a spectacular play with 2:18 left. Toews sent a saucer pass toward the front of the net, and Kubalik batted it in out of mid-air right in front of Andersen for his 20th.

NOTES: Chicago beat Toronto 5-4 at the United Center in November. ... Kane had his No. 88 retired by the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights on Friday. The 31-year-old recorded 145 points (62 goals, 83 assists) in one junior season with the club back in 2006-07.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Winnipeg on Sunday night.

Maple Leafs: Visit Nashville on Jan. 27.