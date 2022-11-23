Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can't think of anything he's faced in his career “much tougher” than what he's dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing.
Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday's game with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff game the Titans lost in January as the AFC's No. 1 seed while waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay.