INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured his right ankle during the opening series of the Tennessee Titans' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Tannehill suffered the injury after a 1-yard scramble up the middle on third-and-13 from the Titans 22-yard line. He was tackled by Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack and spent a couple of minutes on the turf while being looked at by trainers.