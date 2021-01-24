Timme scores 22, leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Pacific 95-49

Pacific guard Daniss Jenkins shoots during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 22 points and freshman Jalen Suggs came close to a triple-double as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga crushed Pacific 95-49 on Saturday night for its 19th consecutive victory dating to last season.

Corey Kispert had 16 points and Joel Ayayi scored 12 for Gonzaga (15-0, 6-0 West Coast Conference), which won its 47th consecutive home game — the longest streak in the nation. Suggs finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Daniss Jenkins scored 17 points for Pacific (5-3, 2-2), which tried to play its slowdown game but was undone by poor shooting.

Gonzaga shot 49% while Pacific made just 27.9% of its attempts, including 2 of 16 from 3-point range.

Timme scored 11 points as Gonzaga jumped to a 26-5 lead in less than eight minutes. Pacific made only two of its first 14 shots, while Gonzaga shot 60% in that span.

Pacific trailed 34-10 with just over eight minutes left in the first half. The Tigers made only four of their first 19 shots.

Suggs scored to give Gonzaga a 52-21 lead at halftime. The 31-point margin was built on 53% shooting, along with seven 3-pointers. Pacific shot just 27% in the first period and committed 10 turnovers.

Gonzaga opened the second half with a 15-4 run, and Kispert's 3-pointer pushed the lead to 67-25.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A lopsided conference win should keep the Zags atop the AP Top 25.

BIG PICTURE

Pacific: The Tigers have lost all eight games between the teams in Spokane. ... Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire guided the Tigers to 23 wins last season, the program’s most since 2013. ... The Tigers lead the WCC in scoring defense at 61.4 points per game, but could not stop the Zags.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs lead the series 18-1 after winning the last 16 meetings. ... Gonzaga came in as one of six remaining unbeaten teams in the nation. The Zags lead the country with an average of 94.4 points per game.

UP NEXT

Pacific plays at Santa Clara on Thursday.

Gonzaga visits San Diego on Thursday.

