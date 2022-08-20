Time for NFL's highly paid receivers to prove their worth TERESA M. WALKER, AP Pro Football Writer Aug. 20, 2022 Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 3:35 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and even Christian Kirk are among the wide receivers who reset the market for just how well the NFL pays the best at that position this year.
Now comes the tough part: Proving they're worth all those millions.
