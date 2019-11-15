https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Thursday-s-College-Basketball-14836196.php
Thursday's College Basketball
EAST
Harvard 59, Siena 56
Michigan St. 76, Seton Hall 73
Penn St. 81, Georgetown 66
SOUTH
ETSU 61, Winthrop 58
Florida 66, Towson 60
Longwood 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 77
Mississippi St. 62, Louisiana-Monroe 45
Morehead St. 77, Presbyterian 55
Norfolk St. 113, Apprentice 54
North Florida 66, Southern Miss. 63
Richmond 93, Vanderbilt 92, OT
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 85, Alabama A&M 53
E. Michigan 72, Michigan-Dearborn 59
Evansville 89, Indiana-Kokomo 71
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 71, VMI 56
UALR 77, SW Baptist 59
FAR WEST
Arizona 87, San Jose St. 39
Arizona St. 90, CCSU 49
Idaho St. 80, Montana-Western 48
New Mexico St. 79, Southern U. 63
Pacific 86, Pacific Union 46
Saint Mary's (Cal) 81, Long Beach St. 63
San Diego 71, Weber St. 56
UC Davis 65, Idaho 64
View Comments