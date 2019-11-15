EAST

Harvard 59, Siena 56

Michigan St. 76, Seton Hall 73

Penn St. 81, Georgetown 66

SOUTH

ETSU 61, Winthrop 58

Florida 66, Towson 60

Longwood 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 77

Mississippi St. 62, Louisiana-Monroe 45

Morehead St. 77, Presbyterian 55

Norfolk St. 113, Apprentice 54

North Florida 66, Southern Miss. 63

Richmond 93, Vanderbilt 92, OT

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 85, Alabama A&M 53

E. Michigan 72, Michigan-Dearborn 59

Evansville 89, Indiana-Kokomo 71

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 71, VMI 56

UALR 77, SW Baptist 59

FAR WEST

Arizona 87, San Jose St. 39

Arizona St. 90, CCSU 49

Idaho St. 80, Montana-Western 48

New Mexico St. 79, Southern U. 63

Pacific 86, Pacific Union 46

Saint Mary's (Cal) 81, Long Beach St. 63

San Diego 71, Weber St. 56

UC Davis 65, Idaho 64