BALDWIN – The fall three-gun shoot is Sept. 17 at the Lake County Sportsman Club.

The competition includes four events with the 100-yard long gun shoot, the 10-yard pistol shoot, the 5-clay pigeon shotgun shoot and all-three events combined.

Persons can enter all three events for a separate score and cash prize. The entry fees are $10 for each event and $10 for entering all three events. Each events income is awarded independently.

Registration is 11 a.m. to noon. Shooting is 12:30 p.m. until complete.

The first event is the long gun shoot and each participant gets five shots and a target gets scored. The same applies for the pistol shoot and shotgun shoot.

For the shotgun shoot, each shooter gets five clay pigeons. The club supplies the pigeons.

Onsite food service is available 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Club will provide hot food service and soft drinks. Participants

may bring a dish to pass.