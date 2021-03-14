Thomas lives on edge and rallies to win Players Championship DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer March 14, 2021 Updated: March 14, 2021 6:44 p.m.
1 of18 Justin Thomas holds the trophy after winning The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Justin Thomas waves on the 18th green after the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Justin Thomas celebrates after a making a putt on the 17th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Justin Thomas celebrates after a birdie on the 16th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Justin Thomas reacts after missing a putt on the 15th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Justin Thomas reacts after missing a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Lee Westwood, of England, hits from the bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Lee Westwood, of England, tosses his club after a bunker shot on the 15th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Lee Westwood, of England, reacts to his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Bryson DeChambeau lines up a shot on the ninth hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Thomas found the right time for a near-perfect performance to put a rough start to the year behind him, rallying from three shots behind with bold play to close with a 4-under 68 and win The Players Championship on Sunday.
Thomas becomes only the fourth player to win a major, The Players Championship, the FedEx Cup and a World Golf Championship, and it couldn't have come at a better time.