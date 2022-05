UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Connecticut Suns routed the Los Angeles Sparks 77-60 on Saturday night.

Jonquel Jones added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Sun (1-1) in their home opener. Dijonai Carrington had 13 points and three steals, and Brionna Jones finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.