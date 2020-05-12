The Latest: German soccer clubs to decide on new subs rule

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

German soccer clubs will decide whether to adopt a rule change to increase the number of substitutions when they meet by video conference on Thursday.

The International Football Association Board agreed last week to let teams use two extra substitutes per match in 2020. That should help leagues clear a backlog of games created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Leagues can choose whether or not to adopt the rule change.

The German league is scheduled to restart on Saturday.

The German league also says it will stop publishing centralized statistics for its coronavirus testing program and will leave that up to the clubs.

The Danish soccer league will resume on May 28 with games in empty stadiums.

The league has been suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The first game will be between AGF and Randers to complete the 24th round. The 25th round will start on May 29.

All games in the 26th and final round will be held on June 7. The playoffs will follow with the season scheduled to end on July 29.

The league says games will take place at various times during the daytime and evening “so that as many matches as possible are made available to football fans” while stadiums are closed.

FC Midtjylland leads FC Copenhagen by 12 points at the top of the standings.

The Diamond League event in London is the latest track meet to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meet had been scheduled for July 4-5 at the Olympic Stadium.

British Athletics says “the decision has been made in light of the ongoing global pandemic.”

World Cup winner Giuseppe Bergomi says he had COVID-19.

The former Italy defender says that for 20-25 days beginning in early March his back was in so much pain that he couldn’t sit down.

He adds in an Instagram chat that he felt constantly weak.

The 56-year-old Bergomi says he has recovered.

Bergomi played for Inter Milan and is now an analyst for soccer matches on Italy’s Sky TV. He helped Italy to the 1982 World Cup title.

The qualifying tournament for the 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States, the West Indies and Zimbabwe were to play in the tournament in Sri Lanka from July 3-19 and three were to qualify.

The International Cricket Council has not set new dates.

The Women’s World Cup is in New Zealand in February and March.

