The Latest: Wind could be big factor in Vikings-Packers game

The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL (all times EST):

12:40 p.m.

Strong winds in Green Bay could play a big role in the game against Minnesota, and a struggling Vikings defense could use all the help it can get against Packers stars Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

The forecast is calling for winds of 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts greater than 40 mph. Adams spoke earlier this week to reporters about the weather, hoping the strongest gusts don't develop while the ball is in the air.

Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in a 43-34 victory at Minnesota in the season opener, and Adams had 14 receptions in the game to tie Don Hutson’s 78-year-old franchise record.

The Vikings were already young at cornerback this year, and regulars Holton Hill and Mike Hughes are out with injuries. That puts the onus on rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler to contend with Rodgers and his favorite target, Adams.

Pregame warmups by the kickers indicated the wind also could wreak havoc with field goal attempts. Mason Crosby is active for the Packers after being listed as questionable with calf and back injuries that prevented him from practicing Wednesday or Thursday.

12:15 p.m.

The Detroit Lions are honoring Bill Fundaro, who assisted Associated Press photographers at games for 35-plus years, with a bouquet of flowers and a picture of him alongside logos for the Lions, Tigers and AP. Fundaro died last month. He was 77 and was an usher at Tigers games for five-plus decades.

