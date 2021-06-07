The Latest: Krejcikova knocks Stephens out of French Open

14 1of14Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova plays a return to United States's Sloane Stephens during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, June 7, 2021.Thibault Camus/APShow MoreShow Less 2of14United States's Sloane Stephens plays a return to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, June 7, 2021.Thibault Camus/APShow MoreShow Less 3of14 4of14Italy's Lorenzo Musetti celebrates after winning a point against Belgium's David Goffin during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021.Thibault Camus/APShow MoreShow Less 5of14Poland's Iga Swiatek ccelebrates after defeating Estonia's Anett Kontaveit during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021.Thibault Camus/APShow MoreShow Less 6of14 7of14Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Britain's Cameron Norrie during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021.Michel Euler/APShow MoreShow Less 8of14Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a return to Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021.Michel Euler/APShow MoreShow Less 9of14 10of14United States's Coco Gauff plays a return to United States's Jennifer Brady during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021.Thibault Camus/APShow MoreShow Less 11of14Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021.Thibault Camus/APShow MoreShow Less 12of14 13of14United States's Sofia Kenin pcelebrates winning a point against United States's Jessica Pegula during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021.Michel Euler/APShow MoreShow Less 14of14 PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local): ___ 12:20 p.m. Barbora Krejcikova reached the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time by routing 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0. Krejcikova saved all three break points she faced while Stephens ended up with 26 unforced errors. Krejcikova won her first WTA title in Strasbourg in the buildup to the French Open. She reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year. Stephens won the U.S. Open in 2017 had her run to the final at the French Open the next year. ___ 10:20 a.m. In a double battle of generations at the French Open, both Rafael Nadal and top-ranked Novak Djokovic will take on Italian teenagers at Roland Garros on Day 9. Nadal, a 13-time champion, is up against 18th-seeded Jannik Sinner, who is trying to reach the quarterfinals on the Parisian red clay for the second straight year in his second appearance at Roland Garros. Djokovic's opponent, the unexperienced but highly-rated Lorenzo Musetti, is playing at a Grand Slam event for the first time. By comparison, both Djokovic and Nadal are hoping to make it to the quarterfinals of the clay-court major for the 15th time. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has not dropped a set in her three previous matches. She takes on Marta Kostyuk for a berth in the quarterfinals. Sofia Kenin is the highest-seeded woman left in the women's draw at No. 4, and she’ll face Maria Sakkari. Seventeen-year-old Coco Gauff will bid for her first quarterfinal berth in a major event when she takes on Ons Jabeur. ___ More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports