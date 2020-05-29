The Latest: Russian league to allow soccer fans in stadiums

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Fans will be in the stadiums when the Russian soccer league restarts next month.

The Russian government’s coronavirus task force says spectators will be allowed if they don’t exceed 10% of the stadium’s capacity.

The Russian league previously announced it will resume games on June 21.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko says “both players and fans have missed the vivid emotions of a match and the noise from the stands. Soon all this will return.”

The move could help clubs stem losses from refunding ticket holders.

Only neighboring Belarus is currently holding professional soccer games with fans in the stadium.

The top two divisions of the Swedish league have been given the go-ahead to start their seasons on June 14.

There will be no spectators at matches.

The season was scheduled to start on April 4 but was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

