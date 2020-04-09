The Latest: Australia’s 2-test tour of Bangladesh postponed

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Australia’s two-test cricket tour of Bangladesh in June has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first test was to start on June 11 in Chattogram. The second from June 19 in Dhaka.

Both were part of the world test championship. The final of that tournament is scheduled for next June. Trying to find a new slot for the tests will be a challenge.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts says “the global cricket calendar is very busy but we will do everything we can to honor our commitment to Bangladesh and will continue to work with the BCB on an agreed date.”

The Bangladesh-Australia series is the second in the world championship to be postponed. England returned home from Sri Lanka last month at the start of the outbreak.

Southampton has become the first Premier League club to announce its players will defer some of their salaries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League had wanted all squads to take a 30% pay cut but the move led to a standoff with the players’ union.

The league has been indefinitely suspended.

Southampton says players will defer part of their salaries in April, May and June “to help protect the future of the club, the staff that work within it and the community we serve.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, his coaching staff and directors will also defer some pay over three months.

Southampton says it has “put measures in place to ensure that all staff not deferring part of their salaries will continue to receive 100% of their pay, paid in the normal way until 30th June.”

