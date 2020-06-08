The Latest: Italy's female players against playoff format

FILE - In this July 16, 2014, file photo, a student walks through empty seats inside Kenan Stadium at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., where preparations continue for the upcoming college football season. The crippling grip the coronavirus pandemic has had on the sports world has forced universities, leagues and franchises to evaluate how they might someday welcome back fans. less FILE - In this July 16, 2014, file photo, a student walks through empty seats inside Kenan Stadium at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., where preparations continue for the upcoming college ... more Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Italy's female players against playoff format 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Italy’s female soccer players are against the possibility of a playoff format to finish their season.

A decision on whether and how the Serie A women’s league will resume is expected to be made during an Italian soccer federation meeting.

One of the proposals is to have playoffs. That would involve half of the 12 Serie A teams.

A statement by the Serie A women’s players says they are against it because “it doesn’t guarantee true fairness.”

They say "we all go out on the field or no one does.”

Juventus, AC Milan and Sassuolo are the only three clubs which have managed to resume training. Many of the clubs also have players who are still abroad.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports