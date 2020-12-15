  • Indiana players celebrate in the final seconds of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Madison, Wis.Indiana won 14-6. Photo: Morry Gash, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    Photo: Morry Gash, AP
Photo: Morry Gash, AP
Photo: Morry Gash, AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Indiana-Purdue rivalry game has been canceled again.

Both schools had to pull out of last week’s regularly scheduled battle for the Old Oaken Bucket because of COVID-19 issues. The game was rescheduled as one of the Big Ten’s championship weekend bonus games, but the seventh-ranked Hoosiers and Boilermakers jointly announced that neither team will be able to play Friday.

It will be the first time in-state rivals have not met in a football season since the Spanish flu pandemic forced cancellations in 1918 and ’19.

