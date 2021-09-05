The Latest: Injured Sock withdraws from U.S. Open doubles

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local): ___ 12:25 a.m Jack Sock withdrew from men's doubles a day after he was forced to retire with an injury in his singles match against Alexander Zverev. Sock appeared to suffer a leg\/groin injury early in the match. Zverev led 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and held a 2-1 lead when Sock had to call it quits. Sock wrote on Instagram that he suffered a \u201cminor step back for a major comeback." Sock wrote Sunday \u201dpositive news is I'll be ready to go again in a few weeks." Sock was scheduled to play with Neal Skupski in a doubles match. The team of Dominik Koepfer and Emil Ruusuvuori took the walkover win. ___ 11:30 a.m. It's another U.S. Open champion for Leylah Fernandez in her first match since she beat Naomi Osaka. Fernandez takes on 2106 champion and No. 16 seed Angelique Kerber in fourth-round action at the U.S. Open. The 18-year-old Fernandez, out of Canada, became a breakthrough star in Flushing Meadows when the former French Open junior champion took the last two sets against Osaka to get the signature win of her career. Osaka and No. 1 seed Ash Barty, who was upset Saturday night by Shelby Rogers, are both out of the women's draw. No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays her fourth-round match against Elise Mertens. Men\u2019s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays Daniel Evans and unseeded American Frances Tiafoe tries to continue his run when he plays No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime. Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are only 18 years old and play on Sunday. Alcaraz knocked out No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance. ___ More AP tennis: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/tennis and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports