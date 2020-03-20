The Latest: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross pledges $500,000

The Latest on NFL free agency. The NFL's spending in free agency continues Friday. All times EDT:

11:25 a.m.

The Miami Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross have pledged $500,000 toward critical needs for elderly and youth in South Florida as a result of the coronavirus.

The money will support public school meal programs, other food programs and church relief efforts.

—Steven Wine reporting.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL