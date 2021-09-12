The Latest: Djokovic goes for Grand Slam in US Open final

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

Novak Djokovic is playing in the U.S. Open final for the ninth time and has never had more at stake.

The top-ranked player will complete a calendar-year Grand Slam and collect a men's-record 21st major title with a victory over No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final, then won the French Open and Wimbledon. He is trying to become the first man to win all four Grand Slams in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

If he does, Djokovic will break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men.

Djokovic is 3-5 in the U.S. Open final. His nine appearances are the most in the professional era, dating to 1968.

Medvedev is trying to win his first Grand Slam title, having lost to Nadal in the 2019 U.S. Open final in his first attempt.

Also Sunday, American teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally will try to win their first Grand Slam doubles title against the team of Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai.

