The Latest: Air Force hockey pauses for 14 days due to COVID

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse argues a call in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Air Force hockey team has paused all activities for the next 14 days due to COVID-19 cases within the program. The team’s next two series, Friday and Saturday against Army and the following weekend against Long Island University, have been postponed.

No make-up dates have been announced. Air Force is working with Atlantic Hockey on rescheduling possibilities.

___

The Southeastern Conference has postponed Tuesday night’s basketball game between in-state rivals No. 10 Tennessee and Vanderbilt because of a combination of positive coronavirus tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Commodores’ program.

The game was a late addition to the schedule because of COVID-19 issues at Missouri, where Vanderbilt had been scheduled to play, and at South Carolina, Tennessee’s originally scheduled opponent. The SEC moved up Tennessee’s previously scheduled trip to Vanderbilt from Feb. 24 to Tuesday night for a rare home-and-home between the rivals in back-to-back games.

Vanderbilt is still set to visit Tennessee on Saturday night as originally scheduled.

___

The women’s basketball game between No. 4 UConn and Villanova, which had been scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

Villanova women’s basketball is on pause due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Wildcats (8-2, 3-2 Big East) also have postponed home games scheduled for Wednesday against Providence and on Jan. 20 against DePaul. No makeup dates have been announced.

UConn (7-0, 6-0) is scheduled to host Seton Hall on Wednesday, a game that was moved after the Huskies had to cancel a trip to Xavier because of coronavirus issues in the Musketeers program.

___

Manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sergio Aguero is not available for Manchester City's match against Brighton in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

The Argentina striker missed the FA Cup third-round win over Birmingham on Sunday after being asked to isolate as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Quarantine, isolated — the rules. After nine or 10 days he will be back,” Guardiola said at a news conference.

It is yet another setback for Aguero, whose return from knee surgery this season has already been complicated by further pain in the joint and a hamstring injury.

Aguero has not started a game since October but had been expected to feature last weekend.

___

