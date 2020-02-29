Texas tops No. 22 Texas Tech 68-58 for 4th straight win

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones had a career-high 22 points and Texas scored the game's last eight points over the final minute, stretching its winning streak to four games with a 68-58 victory at No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Royce Hamm Jr. had a putback layup to put Texas up 62-58 with 50 seconds left. Texas Tech then had a chance to cut the gap, but freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey's dunk attempt ricocheted off the back of the rim. Matt Coleman III got the rebound and turned that into a fastbreak layup for the Longhorns (18-11, 8-8 Big 12).

The Red Raiders (18-11, 9-7), the Big 12 co-champions last season when they made it to the NCAA championship game, didn't score again. Tech lost both of its games this week after getting back into the Top 25.

Courtney Ramey had all 12 of his points in the second half for the Longhorns, who are making a late push to get into the NCAA Tournament. Coleman only had six points, but had two free throws in that final minute after his fastbreak layup.

Ramsey led Texas Tech with 13 points, while Kevin McCullar had 12, Davide Moretti 11 and Terrance Shannon 10. Moretti was scoreless after halftime, when the Red Raiders led 37-30.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: Coach Shaka Smart’s energy was matched by his team’s efforts in a hostile environment. Jones was 8-of-14 shooting overall and the Longhorns made a strong second-half adjustment to outplay Texas Tech for a big road win late in the season.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders continue to struggle with consistency in what coach Chris Beard projected to be a roller coaster season before it began. Ramsey continues to prove his worth as a freshman but the veterans haven’t gelled like the previous two grad transfers, Tariq Owens and Matt Mooney, last season. With the nation's top two teams on tab next week, the Red Raiders are in a tough spot.

UP NEXT

Texas: Plays on Tuesday night at Oklahoma, which won by 10 in Austin on Jan. 8.

Texas Tech: Finishes the regular season against the nation's top two teams. Travels to No. 2 Baylor on Monday night before hosting No. 1 Kansas on Saturday. The Red Raiders lost the earlier matchups by a combined eight points.

___

