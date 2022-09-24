Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas 37-34 with FG in wild OT finish SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Sep. 24, 2022 Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 8:08 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting Texas Tech over No. 22 Texas 37-34 after the Red Raiders overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final seconds Saturday.
Texas' Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 2-yard line before Wolff's winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
