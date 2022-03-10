Texas Tech routs Iowa State 72-41 in Big 12 quarterfinals DAVE SKRETTA, AP Basketball Writer March 10, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 18 points and No. 14 Texas Tech rolled to a 72-41 rout of sloppy, mistake-prone Iowa State on Thursday night in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
Kevin McCullar added 11 points, and Adonis Arms and Kevin Obanar had 10 apiece for the third-seeded Red Raiders (24-8). They built a 39-20 halftime lead and cruised into a semifinal showdown with No. 7 seed Oklahoma on Friday night.