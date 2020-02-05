Texas Tech beats Oklahoma 69-61 at midpoint of Big 12 season

Texas Tech's TJ Holyfield (22) rebounds the ball away from Oklahoma's Alondes Williams (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP) less Texas Tech's TJ Holyfield (22) rebounds the ball away from Oklahoma's Alondes Williams (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad ... more Photo: Brad Tollefson, AP Photo: Brad Tollefson, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Texas Tech beats Oklahoma 69-61 at midpoint of Big 12 season 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — TJ Holyfield scored 21 points, Kyler Edwards added 17 and Texas Tech beat Oklahoma 69-61 on Tuesday night when both teams reached the midpoint of the Big 12 schedule.

After the two teams traded baskets for much of the second half, the Red Raiders (14-8, 5-4 Big 12) finished the game with a 13-5 run. A free throw by Jahmi'us Ramsey made a tiebreaking free throw before Davide Moretti hit a 3-pointer and Edwards made a strong drive into traffic for a layup.

Ramsey finished with 13 points while Moretti had 11.

Brady Manek led Oklahoma (14-8, 4-5) with 19 points and Austin Reaves had 16.

Ramsey and Edwards had consecutive 3-pointers in a 36-second span to give Texas Tech a 42-41 lead with 15 minutes left. There were eight lead changes over the next six minutes. Edwards hit a 3-pointer for a 51-49 lead, and the Red Raiders never trailed again.

Reaves scored the last eight points for Oklahoma, starting with a tying 3-pointer with 4:50 left before Texas Tech's final run.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: Manek was coming off a 30-point game in a win over Oklahoma State on Saturday when he had a career-high seven 3-pointers. He had gone 20 of 40 from long range his past five games. He was only 1 of 6 on 3-pointers against the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders played their first game in nine weeks without them or their opponents being ranked. They had lost three of their last four games, but were also coming off a stretch when they played three consecutive top-15 teams. They lost in overtime to Kentucky, beat West Virginia and lost at Kansas.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts No. 13 West Virginia on Saturday.

Texas Tech plays four of its next six games on the road, starting Saturday at Texas.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25