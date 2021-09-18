Texas Tech 54, Florida International 21

FIU 7 7 7 0 \u2014 21 Texas Tech 7 28 9 10 \u2014 54 First Quarter FIU_D.Price 3 run (Gabriel kick), 6:27. TTU_Waters 72 interception return (Garibay kick), 3:18. Second Quarter TTU_Koontz 4 pass from Shough (Garibay kick), 12:14. FIU_E.Wilson 69 pass from Bortenschlager (Gabriel kick), 10:51. TTU_Thompson 1 run (Garibay kick), 9:38. TTU_Cleveland 28 pass from Shough (Garibay kick), 4:48. TTU_Koontz 1 pass from Shough (Garibay kick), :05. Third Quarter TTU_FG Garibay 21, 9:08. FIU_Jefferson 2 pass from Bortenschlager (Gabriel kick), 3:16. TTU_Tharp 25 pass from Shough (kick failed), :55. Fourth Quarter TTU_FG Garibay 28, 10:56. TTU_Colombi 19 run (Garibay kick), 5:47. A_50,118. ___ FIU TTU First downs 10 30 Total Net Yards 246 584 Rushes-yards 29-55 37-177 Passing 191 407 Punt Returns 0-0 5-37 Kickoff Returns 3-70 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-72 Comp-Att-Int 13-29-1 27-37-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 0-0 Punts 8-50.0 3-42.667 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 5-45 9-75 Time of Possession 27:34 32:26 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_FIU, Price 15-51, Jefferson 3-19, Joseph 3-9, S.Peterson 3-7, James 1-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 15), Bortenschlager 2-(minus 15). Texas Tech, Brooks 9-47, X.White 7-36, Townsend 5-28, Colombi 2-22, Valdez 5-20, Thompson 4-11, Martinez 2-9, Shough 3-4. PASSING_FIU, Bortenschlager 12-27-1-185, James 1-2-0-6. Texas Tech, Shough 26-35-0-399, Colombi 1-1-0-8, (Team) 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_FIU, Singleton 5-6, Chambers 2-71, Wilson 1-69, Fairweather 1-30, K.Williams 1-6, Price 1-4, St. Felix 1-3, Jefferson 1-2. Texas Tech, Geiger 6-121, Koontz 6-53, Tharp 3-61, Ezukanma 3-28, Cleveland 2-36, Price 2-19, Rigdon 1-59, Fouonji 1-12, Sparkman 1-9, Bradley 1-5, X.White 1-4. MISSED FIELD GOALS_FIU, Gabriel 32.