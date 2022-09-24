Skip to main content
Texas Tech 37, No. 22 Texas 34, OT

Texas 10 14 7 3 0 34
Texas Tech 7 7 10 10 3 37
First Quarter

TEX_K.Robinson 35 pass from Card (Auburn kick), 13:36.

TTU_D.Smith 4 run (Wolff kick), 5:41.

TEX_FG Auburn 40, 1:52.

Second Quarter

TTU_Ta.Brooks 17 pass from D.Smith (Wolff kick), 12:06.

TEX_Worthy 39 pass from Card (Auburn kick), 6:07.

TEX_Bi.Robinson 8 run (Auburn kick), :24.

Third Quarter

TTU_FG Wolff 37, 8:16.

TEX_Bi.Robinson 40 run (Auburn kick), 4:27.

TTU_S.Thompson 1 run (Wolff kick), 1:55.

Fourth Quarter

TTU_Cupp 19 pass from D.Smith (Wolff kick), 7:54.

TTU_FG Wolff 45, :21.

TEX_FG Auburn 48, :00.

First Overtime

TTU_FG Wolff 20, :00.

___

TEX TTU
First downs 20 31
Total Net Yards 426 480
Rushes-yards 30-149 44-149
Passing 277 331
Punt Returns 1-7 1-20
Kickoff Returns 1-30 3-66
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-25
Comp-Att-Int 20-30-1 38-56-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 2-2
Punts 3-43.333 2-42.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 5-42 5-31
Time of Possession 24:02 35:58

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Texas, B.Robinson 16-101, Card 3-24, R.Johnson 9-15, K.Robinson 2-9. Texas Tech, Thompson 17-70, D.Smith 15-43, Brooks 12-36.

PASSING_Texas, Card 20-30-1-277. Texas Tech, D.Smith 38-56-0-331.

RECEIVING_Texas, Sanders 5-40, Whittington 4-53, Worthy 3-50, K.Robinson 2-57, R.Johnson 2-23, Ta.Milton 1-28, Cain 1-14, Hall 1-7, Helm 1-5. Texas Tech, Price 13-98, Cupp 4-65, Sparkman 4-35, Brooks 4-21, Martinez 3-14, Bradley 2-26, B.Boyd 2-20, X.White 2-11, Thompson 2-(minus 7), Cleveland 1-35, Tharp 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

