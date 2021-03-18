Texas Southern beats Mount St. Mary's 60-52 in NCAA opener MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer March 18, 2021 Updated: March 18, 2021 7:36 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — John Walker III scored a season-high 19 points and Jordan Gilliam had 12 to help Texas Southern erase a 10-point halftime deficit Thursday and beat Mount St. Mary's 60-52 in the first NCAA Tournament game in nearly two years.
It's the second straight First Four victory for the Tigers (17-8), who also won in 2018 — their most recent tournament appearance. Texas Southern, the No. 16 seed in the East Region, won its 10th straight game and faces top-seeded Michigan (20-4) on Saturday.