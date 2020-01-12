Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Chicago St. 87-63

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Lesley Varner II had 21 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley routed Chicago State 87-63 on Saturday night.

Jordan Jackson had 18 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-10, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Javon Levi added 6 points and 10 assists.

Xavier Johnson had 12 points for the Cougars (4-15, 0-4), who have now lost nine straight games. Andrew Lewis added 12 points. Solomon Hunt had three assists.

Texas Rio Grande Valley matches up against Seattle on the road on Thursday. Chicago State faces Grand Canyon at home on Thursday.

