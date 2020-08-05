Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Aug. 5 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.52' low. Largemouth bass are slow on deep diving crankbaits, chatter baits, and Texas-rigged craws along roadbeds, boat docks, bluffs, and rocks. There is an early morning bite with topwater plugs on points and ledges. Sunfish are good on worms along ledges, boat docks, and brush. Catfish are fair on prepared baits and cut bait.

BASTROP: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair fishing grass lines, creeks, and timber on Carolina rigged plastic worms, crankbaits, and poppers. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber in 14-25’. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.

BELTON: GOOD. Water clear; 85 degrees; 1.56' low. Black bass are fair in gravel beds, structure and timber on spinners, crankbaits, and Carolina rigged plastic worms. White bass are excellent on the main lake humps and drop-offs with soft plastic swimbaits, rooster tails, and slabs. Hybrid stripers are good with live bait in the main lake. Look for large schools of bait using sonar to find active fish. Topwater plugs are effective with surfacing fish. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs over brush piles in 15-28’. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.

BROWNWOOD: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 3.34' low. Largemouth bass are fair with deep diving crankbaits, jigs, Carolina rigged plastic worms in 12-25’ near grass beds, drop-offs, and standing timber. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons near humps, ledges, and points in the main lake. Catfish have been good on prepared bait and live bait in 10-20’.

BUCHANAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 1.49' low. Largemouth bass are fair with Texas-rigged plastic worms, chatter baits, skirted jigs, and deep-diving crankbaits working along brush piles, points, rock ledges, and flooded timber. Striped bass are good with live bait, jigging spoons and slabs. White bass are good on slabs when fishing deeper water in the main lake and using sonar to locate baitfish schools. Look for diving birds early or late in the day to mark feeding schools. Crappie are good on minnows in 16-28’ fishing timber and brush piles. Channel catfish have been good on prepared bait.

CANYON LAKE: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 2.22' low. Striper fishing is fair on main lake humps and drop-offs with slabs, heavy jigging spoons and live bait. White bass are good on main lake flats, drop-offs, and humps with slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are fair with deep diving crankbaits, skirted jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms and spinners. Catfish are good with prepared baits and cut bait.

FAYETTE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on rootbeer, and green pumpkin-colored Texas-rigged plastic worms, plastic grub drop shots, and crankbaits. Sunfish are good on worms and crickets around bank ledges and structure. Catfish are good on prepared bait.

GRANBURY: GOOD. Water clear; 84-87 degrees; 0.39' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jerk baits, spinners, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 10-20’ near boathouses, submerged timber and rock ledges. Crappie fishing is good around brush piles and boat docks with minnows. Catfishing is good when using earthworms or prepared bait. White bass are good using slabs, jigging spoons, and swimbaits. Stripers are good with live bait.

GRANGER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.50' low. Black bass are good on diving crankbaits, blue flecked plastic worm drop shots and chatter baits near rock banks, deeper creek channels, and standing timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on brush piles and in standing timber. White bass are good on slabs and small crankbaits in 20-30’. Catfish are good on cut shad, chicken liver, and prepared baits.

LIMESTONE: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 0.48' low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas-rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits, skirted jigs along rock ledges, and submerged timber and main lake points. White bass are good with slabs and live bait fishing drop-offs and humps in the main lake in 20-30’. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles and submerged timber. Catfish are good on cut bait or live baits. Flatheads are more consistent with live bait.

LBJ: GOOD. Water clear; 86 degrees; 0.77' low. Black bass are slow on with plastic worms, swimbaits, and chatter baits. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, timber, and docks. White bass are good over main lake points and humps in 20-35’ with slabs and rooster tails. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 10-25’.

NAVARRO MILLS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.14' high. Crappie are good on minnows around the marina and in standing timber in 15-28’. Catfish are good with prepared bait and live bait. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons over the feeding schools in the main lake. Black bass are good with crankbaits, jigs, and blue or purple Texas-rigged plastic worms along weed lines vegetation and timber.

PROCTOR: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 2.79' low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas-rigged worms, bladed spinners, and chatter baits in submerged timber, creek mouths, and rocky shorelines. Hybrid stripers are good with live bait and jigging slabs in the main lake. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in 14-28’ in standing timber and brush piles. Catfish remain good on prepared bait, chicken liver, and cut bait.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.88' low. White bass and hybrids are good with slabs and jigging spoons in 25-35’ on main lake drop-offs, flats, and humps. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber in 14-28’. Catfish are good throughout the lake with earthworms and prepared bait in 15-25’. Largemouth bass are good with blue or green pumpkin-colored Texas-rigged worms, deep-diving crankbaits and chatter baits near the points, drop-offs, rocky shorelines, and timber.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: GOOD. Water clear; 88 degrees; 1.53' low. Black bass are good on flukes, diving crankbaits and Carolina-rigged soft plastic worms working vegetation edges, brush piles, rock bluffs and submerged timber. Smallmouth bass are fair with small plastic grubs and small crankbaits near rocky banks, ledges, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and standing timber in 14-28’. White bass are excellent on slabs and jigs off main lake points, humps, and drop-offs. Catfish are good with prepared and cut bait.

TRAVIS: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 15.06' low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing in 14-26’ with Texas-rigged blue flecked plastic worms, skirted jigs and chatter baits near rock ledges, points, deep creeks, and drop-offs. White bass are good with swim jigs and slabs working main lake points, drop-offs, and humps. Crappie are good on jigs in 15-25’ near docks, marinas and deeper rock ledges. Catfish are good on earthworms and prepared baits in 15-25’.

WALTER E. LONG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on blue plastic worms, deep-diving crankbaits, and jigs in timber, creek channels, and brushy shorelines. Hybrid stripers are good with slabs and live bait. Crappie are fair on minnows in 14-24’ near brush piles or standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait. Sunfish are good worms.

WACO: GOOD. Water clear; 86 degrees; 0.79' low. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and jigs on main lake points, standing timber, creek channels, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs fishing brush piles and structure. Sunfish are very good on cutworms or crickets. Channel and blue catfish are excellent on live bait and prepared bait.

WHITNEY: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 84-88 degrees; 1.70' low. Black bass are fair on points, creek channels, grass lines, and weed beds on plastic worms, shad-colored crankbaits, and spinners. White bass are excellent on the main lake with jigging spoons and slabs. Stripers are good on live bait fishing the main lake drop-offs and humps. Watch for diving birds working the feeding schools of white bass and stripers. Crappie are good with minnows in 14-25’ timber near creek channels. Catfish are good on earthworms and prepared baits.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 2.28' low. Largemouth bass are slow on spinners, crankbaits, and Texas-rigged plastic creatures. Crappie are good among structures such as boat docks and partially shaded vegetation on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on crickets and prepared baits in 12-25’.

ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.06' high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, swimbaits, spinners, root beer- and black-colored wacky-rigged plastic worms working on vegetation lines, brush piles and standing timber. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on prepared bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms.

BENBROOK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 2.34' low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing jigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, and drop shots on long points, ridges, drop-offs, and humps. Crappie are good on minnows fishing structure and brush piles in 15-25’. Hybrid striped bass are good with live bait and slabs. White bass are good with slabs and jigs on the lake points, flats, and humps. Watch for diving birds to mark schools of feeding fish. Catfish are good with cut bait and live baits.

BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.18 low. Black bass are good on swimbaits, jigs, diving crankbaits, chatter baits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 14-25’ near creek channels, standing timber, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12-25′.

BRIDGEPORT: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.40' low. Black bass are good on diving crankbaits, flukes, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 14-28’ fishing rocks, points, and submerged timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing bridges, timber and brush piles. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits on main lake drop-offs, flats, and channels. Hybrid stripers are good on main lake humps and points with live bait. Catfish are good on punch bait, worms and live crickets in 14-24’.

CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.44' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation fishing plastic craws. Crankbaits, skirted jigs, and Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8-12’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber in 14-25’. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and earthworms in 12-20’ fishing channels and timber edges.

CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.67' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs and poppers very early on lake points, grass lines, and brushy cover, then shaky heads, Texas-rigged plastic worms, and diving cranks later in the day along deeper creek banks, drop-offs, and timber in 14-28’. Hybrids and sand bass are being caught off main lake points and humps with slabs, heavy spoons, and swimbaits. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in brush piles, deep water boat docks and near submerged timber in 15-28’. Catfish are good in 12-25’. Live bait and cut bait are working well.

COOPER: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 86 degrees; 1.15' low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina-rigged curly-tailed plastic worms, crankbaits, and skirted jigs in 16-25’. The white bass are excellent in 25-35’ with slabs, swimbaits, and jigging spoons over humps, flats, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber edges. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 14-25’.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 0.69' low. Black bass are fair fishing coves with top waters along reeds and grass edges early in the morning then chatter baits, jigs and finesse worms in 15-25’ later in the day near structure or timber. White bass are excellent in the main lake fishing humps, flats, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows between 11-24’ working docks and standing timber. Catfish are good on fresh cut bait and punch bait.

FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.93' low. Largemouth bass are good on blue fleck, purple and dark green plastic worms, diving crankbaits, bladed jigs and chatter baits near standing timber, points and humps in 14-28’. Some topwater action early with plugs and buzz baits. White and yellow bass are good in deeper water of main lake drop-offs, flats and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 18-25’ in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12-24’.

GRAHAM: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.71' low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, Senkos, and swimbaits. Crappie are good on minnows in 12-24’ standing timber. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait in 20-40’. Catfish are good on cut shad, punch bait, and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-86 degrees; 0.22' high. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, plastic worms and diving crankbaits in brush piles, standing timber, creek channels, and rocky shorelines. White bass are excellent in 23-35’ with slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools near humps and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in marinas and near submerged structure. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.

JACKSONVILLE: GOOD. Water clear; 86 degrees; 0.15' low. Largemouth bass are good with purple plastic worms, crankbaits, chatter baits and spinners in deeper water near docks, riprap and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows in 12-25’ around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait.

JOE POOL: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.35' low. Largemouth bass are good fishing Senkos, bladed spinners, and diving crankbaits along channel edges, submerged timber, and roadbeds in 12-23’. Crappie are good beneath bridges and structure on minnows. Catfish are good on fresh cut bait and prepared bait.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.53' high. Largemouth bass are good on flukes, plastic grubs, bladed spinners, and Texas-rigged worms in 15-25’. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles in 12-20’. Catfish are good on punch bait, earthworms, and cut bait in 12-25’.

LAVON: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 1.34' low. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing 15-25’ over brush piles, submerged timber, and bridges. White bass are excellent in the 20-30’ with jigs, jigging spoons, and slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are good on chatter baits, plastic creatures, and swimbaits in 12-24’. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 14-25’.

LEWISVILLE: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.38' low. Black bass are good fishing the tubes, stick baits and jerkbaits. White bass are excellent on slabs in 20-35’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits.

MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.48' low. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed spinners, chatter baits, and long plastic worms in 12-18’. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in 12-18’ in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12-25’.

PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 86 degrees; 0.14' low. Largemouth bass are good working plum, or rootbeer colored Texas-rigged brush hogs, shad like swimbaits and deep-running crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows around bridges and timber in 15-25’. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait. White bass are excellent on slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on earthworms and prepared baits.

PALO PINTO: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 1.58' low. Largemouth bass are good on points with ledges, flats near a drop-off, and standing timber with plastic creatures, crankbaits, and flukes. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working early on grass flats and vegetation edges. Crappie are good on minnows near boat docks and brush piles in 14-28’. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons on main lake points, drop-offs, and humps. Hybrid bass are good on live shad. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.

RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.77' low. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, chatter baits, skirted football jigs, and Texas-rigged brush hogs in timber, near rocky banks and ledges. White bass are good on tiny torpedoes and small tail spinners early then fishing slabs and jigging spoons on main lake points, humps, and ridges in 18-30’. Crappie are good near bridges, brush piles and submerged timber in with minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on baited holes in 12-25’ on the north end of the lake.

RAY ROBERTS: GOOD; Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.19' low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms, poppers, and bladed jigs in 16-26’ near timber, points, and channel ledges. White bass are fair in 20-40’ on slabs and jigging spoons near main lake flats, ledges, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around standing timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.01' low. Largemouth bass are good on chatter baits, flukes, tubes, and jerk baits fishing 15-30’ near submerged vegetation, bridges, and drop-offs. White bass and hybrids are good on swim jigs and slabs under birds or deeper near main lake points, flats, and humps when marking large bait schools on sonar. Crappie are good on minnows on bridge pilings and in brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait.

SQUAW CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.32' high. Catfishing is good in baited areas using prepared bait, earthworms, and cut bait. The largemouth bass fishing is fair around structure on plastic worms, chatter baits, and flukes. Crappie are good on minnows in 15-25’ in standing timber and brush piles.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.09' low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, grubs, and brush hogs along vegetation lines, drop-offs, and creek beds. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 13-25’. Catfish are good on cut shad and punch bait in 12-25’.

TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.60' low. Catfish are excellent on punch bait, earthworms, and cut bait in 13-28’. Largemouth Bass are fair on spinnerbaits, dark blue or purple plastic worms, and skirted jigs. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slab spoons. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait near drop-offs, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.

TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.85' high. Striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Largemouth bass are good fishing skirted jigs, Texas-rigged plastic creatures, chatter baits, and crankbaits in 14-24’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs by boathouses, marinas and brush piles in 15-25’. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepared bait, and live bait.

TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 86 degrees; 0.29' low. Black bass are fair on Carolina-rigged worms, skirted football jigs, chatter baits and drop shots fishing docks, timber and vegetation edges. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, structure, and timber. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and live bait. White bass are good in 25-40’ on jigging spoons and slabs.

WEATHERFORD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.10' low. Largemouth bass are good on jerk baits, diving crankbaits, and green or plum-colored plastic worms near submerged structure, timber, and riprap. White bass are fair in 20-35’ with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows around docks, marinas, and submerged cover. Catfish are good on punch baits and cut bait.

WORTH: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.01' low. Largemouth bass are good with skirted jigs, diving crankbaits, and Texas-rigged plastic craws working timber, creek channels, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs among brush piles, timber and under docks. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 2.71' high. Largemouth bass are fair on chatter baits, spinners and maroon or plum Carolina rigged plastic worms along creek channels, riprap, and vegetation edges. White bass are good on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows near structure and brush piles. Catfish are excellent on punch bait, live bait, and earthworms.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88-90 degrees; 46.92’ low. Black bass remain good with topwater making it worth getting up early in flooded vegetation and timber. If you fish mid-day to the afternoons, you need square billed crankbaits, Carolina- and Texas-rigged worms on rocky drops and above brush. White bass are fair, still looking deep around the corners of points. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and cut bait. Remember to stay on the Texas side of the lake unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

CALAVERAS: FAIR. Water stained; 86-87 degrees. Red drum have stayed steady at good to fair mostly with live baits, but it doesn’t hurt to give them something else to look at with trying rattletraps, and stinkbait. Black bass are fair still fishing the rip rap, and brush piles. Most success comes fishing Carolina rigged plastic worms, light-colored weighted jigs, crankbaits. Hybrid striped bass are on rattletraps fishing schools deeper than 10'. Catfish are good on stinkbait, chicken livers, and cut shad.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86-88 degrees; 19.97’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with mornings being the most popular to avoid the heat with poppers. Flooded timber and brush along with the rocky and gravel drops are most popular afternoon spots. Worms, crankbaits, and some smaller crankbaits have been successful. White bass are fair on silver and blue rattletraps deeper off points. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in shaded spots and some suspended brush spots. Catfish are fair, moving deeper with dough balls, live bait, and cheese bait.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water stained; 87 degrees; 5.03’ low. Largemouth are good fishing the deep structures any time of day with crankbait and some reflective soft plastic worms. White bass are fair working no more than 5' off the floor above structure on smaller spinners and crankbait. Crappie are good fishing jigs and minnows in cloudy water. Catfish are good on cut bait and cheese bait.

FALCON: FAIR. Water lightly stained north and clear south; 88-90 degrees; 39.72’ low. Fish are still basking in the glory of last week’s water. Black bass are best over brush piles deep and fishing large boulders in murkier water. Crappie are good working timber and moving shallower, especially on western banks on minnows. White bass are fair, and the number one rule is to used your instruments to find the pockets and fish. Catfish are fair in the deep spots with cut shad, or nightcrawlers. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

MEDINA: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 20.06’ low. Black bass are fair fishing the northern portions of the lake in coves and off major points with crankbaits and worms. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs still going deep above structure below 20'. Striped bass are fair, but running mid-depth. Catfish are fair on live bait, chicken livers, and blood baits.

TEXANA: FAIR. Water stained; 87 degrees; 0.12’ high. Largemouth bass are fair out from creeks, especially off the western point banks with worms and crankbait. You can still find success in deep water near the dam and above structures with worms, minnows, and jigs. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs in shallower shady structures, especially flooded vegetation and timber. Catfish are good on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait.

SOUTHEAST

BRAUNIG: FAIR. Water stained; 87 degrees. Red drum are good and best on live bait. Deeper points like the jetty and at least 20' offshore have been successful. Largemouth bass are good working the rip rap of the jetty and the first major out from the entrance to coves on spinners, crankbait, and plastic worms. Strippers are fair. Cooler parts of the day seem to spurn more activity. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and cheese bait.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: FAIR. Water stained; 87 degrees; 0.59’ low. Black bass continue to be fair on varieties of topwater, the louder, the better. Late in afternoons work crankbait and worms. Crappie are fair with minnows mainly in vegetation or above brush. Sunfish are fair with jigs and crickets. Catfish are excellent during the day and night on cut and prepped bait.

CONROE: GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees; 0.95’ low. Black bass are good fishing deep structures. Mornings are a bit shallower but still below 10'. Minnows, shad imitators, nightcrawlers, and rigged soft plastic worms continue to excel. Crappie are fair coming out from under docks and marinas, especially on points and larger docks. Hybrid striped bass are fair on rattle traps. Catfish are good on cut bait everywhere. Sunfish are fair with live worms or crickets.

GIBBONS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees. Largemouth bass are good above brush with some schooling in those areas, deep drops have been similar. Light-colored worms are best, but use some flashers to attract activity. Crappie are good on jigs still coming out from creeks east lake. Catfish are fair on live bait throughout the lake. Sunfish are fair on cutworms shallow.

HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.19’ low. Black bass are fair to good using bream colored top waters and crankbait near drop-off areas, and purple or watermelon seed artificial worms near structure. Crappie are good to fair in 15-20' on live minnows. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms and small minnows off fishing piers and grass beds. Catfish are good off piers with lights using live bait, and on juglines using shad.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.13’ high. Black bass remain fair fishing south on major points fishing live and synthetic worms, spinners, and crankbaits. There are minor topwater achievements early. The best advice is to stay south and let your bait reach the depths. Striped bass are fair chasing schools of baitfish mostly mid-lake with some surface activity. Crappie are good on jigs in shady covered water. White bass remain good on Alabama rigs fishing points. Catfish are fair on live baits and stinkbait.

NACONICHE: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 85 degrees. Largemouth bass are staying good fishing cooler water mainly above structures with crankbaits, spinners, and plastic worms. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in thicker vegetation. Sunfish are fair on jigs and crickets. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut and live bait.

RAVEN: FAIR. Water stained; 84 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair in thicker vegetation and have been catching 10 pounds or more working topwater close to hydrilla. Sunfish are fair on cutworms, especially in shallow cover.

SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees; 1.47’ low. Largemouth bass are good still working early and on overcast days. Brush and drops below 12' are still productive on light-colored worms, and jigs. White bass are fair suspending deep with minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in calm, cool water. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 84-85 degrees; 1.87’ low. Black bass are good with topwater in 2-8' until 10 a.m., deep-diving crankbait in 15-20' until 4 p.m., and long casts with soft plastic worms reaching down to 28'. White bass are fair and staying consistently under 20'. Crappie are fair to good above the Pendleton bridge on minnows and jigs evenly. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 84 degrees; 4.48’ low. Largemouth bass are fair finding brush piles on traditional and non-traditional lake locations on jigs, spinners, and jerk baits. Sunfish are good on cutworms mainly under docks and piers. Crappie are fair with jigs moving just a bit shallower but still in shady water. Catfish have been fair on stinkbait, chicken livers, and cut shad.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees; 48.55’ low. Black bass are fair, just tough to locate on crankbait, jigs, and weighted worms. Points and typically very deep brush are our best structures. Walleye are fair, keeping below 15' off points. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel catfish are fair fishing deep for the larger catches and running around 10-12' consistently.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 83 degrees; 0.13’ low. Largemouth bass are good when fishing shallow vegetation when calm and cool on buzzbait, spinners, jigs, and worms. Crappie are good with minnows in timber and flooded vegetation. White bass are fair working points below 20'. Catfish are fair mid-depth in coves with live, blood, and liver prepared baits.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: GOOD. Water clear 84 degrees; 0.89’ low. Black bass are good in deep water most days and still over brush between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The best success has been in 12-18'. Crappie are good on jigs with cover of rocks or trees. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.52’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on points, and narrower untouched coves on Texas- and Carolina-rigged plastic worms and spinners in cove and point drops. Crappie are fair on jigs seeking cover under and around large structures. Catfish are good on cheese bait, stinkbait, and shrimp, with some increased activity beyond dusk.

COLEMAN: FAIR. Slightly stained. 82 degrees. 1.47’ low. Hybrid stripers remain good on rattle traps just following the leader of the baitfish for successful days. Largemouth bass remain fair on points and the occasional topwater near steep banks with vegetation, and points with glowing worms. Crappie are fair on jigs still around sun-protected spots. Catfish are fair with stinkbait and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: FAIR. Water stained; 83 degrees; 1.54’ low. White bass are good on Alabama rigs near the dam and some points. Black bass are good spinners and deep-diving weighted worms above the white bass spots and large structures. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs in structures. Catfish are fair on cut shad and stinkbait throughout the lake.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees; 1.98’ low. Largemouth bass are fair skirting topwater next to vegetation, and fishing those deeper structures like brush and drops on worms and deep crankbait. Crappie are fair still in timber and cool water. White bass are good, working below 25'. Sunfish are fair on worms. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees. 0.97’ low. Black bass are excellent and stable on brush and ledges working with weighted worms, spinners, and crankbait. Crappie are good with minnows coming out from structures and some cooler water below 8'. White bass are fair, staying deep. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 2.91’ low. Largemouth bass are good, still stalking laydowns, rocks, vegetation, and timber. Fish dipped thick worms, Texas-rigged worms, crankbait, and jigs are the mainstays. Crappie are good on minnows suspending out from structures. White bass are fair, staying deep off points. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live bait, and cut bait.

O.C. FISHER: FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees. 39.83’ low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing shallow drops in the morning, and vegetation throughout the day still working worms, spinners, crankbait, and shad imitations. Crappie are good seeking creeks and structure to pull. White bass are fair deeper off points. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, live, and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: GOOD. Water clear; 85 degrees; 11.11’ low. Black bass are fair on spinners and worms and crankbait to cover water. Structures are good homes for bass, but they have been wandering further out from structure. Crappie are good on jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live, and cut bait. White bass are fair deep below 18'.

POSSUM KINGDOM: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.92’ low. Black bass are fair in mid-depth drops with soft plastic worms and crankbanks. White bass are good on small crankbaits and spoons reaching deep. Crappie are good on jigs under docks. Striped bass are slow-moving throughout the lake. Catfish are good on cut shad with increased activity at night.

SPENCE: FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees; 38.88’ low. Black bass are fair fishing Alabama rigs, worms, and shallow jigs where applicable. Flooded vegetation, drops, and exposed timber piles are the best locations. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows looking for new cover but hard to pinpoint consistencies with crappie. Hybrid bass are slow. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait coming out from flats to deeper water.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 84 degrees; 0.18’ high. Black bass are good on topwater at daylight, worms during the day, finding the planted man-made brush piles. Crappie are fair on jigs under docks, marinas, and thicker timber. White bass are fair deep with live shad. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

TWIN BUTTES: FAIR. Water stained; 83 degrees; 10.24’ low. Black bass are fair with weedless jigs, spinners, and topwater poppers. Live bait is still popular if you aren’t getting bites. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair with Alabama rigs in deep points. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits.

WHITE RIVER: SLOW. Water stained; 81 degrees; 22.80’ low. Drought conditions continue to be in place. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina-rigged worms, jigs, and spinners. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in under 6' of shady water. Walleye are fair running mid-lake to get to comfortable depths. Channel catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait.

COASTAL

SABINE LAKE: FAIR to GOOD. Water stained; 88-89 degrees. Redfish are caught in the main area of the lake and along the ship channel on live shrimp under a popping cork. There have been some fish being caught early in the morning along the banks on topwater. The best bait has been a bone-colored Skitterwalk. Speckled trout have been good on live and topwater baits.

TRINITY BAY: FAIR. 86-87 degrees. The spillway remains good for flounder on minnow. Speckled trout and redfish have been fair to good on live shrimp under a popping cork.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 86-88 degrees. The action has been good along the shoreline and around the jetties and granite reefs for speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. Live shrimp have been most successful.

TEXAS CITY: FAIR TO GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Flounder are fair on live bait around the jetties and wherever you can find rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab around vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet or minnows.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 86-88 degrees. The action has been decent along the shoreline for speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. Live shrimp has been most successful. San Luis Pass is a hot spot.

FREEPORT: GOOD. 86 degrees. The jetties are very active with fish right now feeding on the granite reef. Redfish and speckled trout will be along the shoreline and are good on shrimp. Bull reds are starting to ramp up. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are fair on mullet or minnow. Flounder are fair around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair using crankbait around vegetation. This summer has seen some days of high wind that make fishing the open waters of the jetties and beachfront almost impossible. On those days, we fish the protected back lakes for slot reds, speckled trout, and flounder.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: FAIR. 85-86 degrees. Work the shad over shell and mud in 5-10'. Topwaters and soft plastics or live shrimp are best for speckled trout and redfish. Black drum are good on crab around vegetation.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: FAIR. 85-86 degrees. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of trout on shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are fair on blue crab around structure or vegetation. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be around reefs. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.

PORT O’CONNOR: FAIR. 85-86 degrees. Speckled trout are fair along the shoreline and near the Intracoastal Waterway. Redfish have been fair to good on shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are fair on blue crab around structure. Concentrate on flats that are close to deep water, throw topwaters early in the day.

PORT ARANSAS: FAIR to GOOD. 90 degrees. Redfish are consistently good on shrimp under a popping cork. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp. Black drum are fair on soft plastics or crab and will most likely be in the deep water transitions or around structure.

ROCKPORT: FAIR. 87-88 degrees. Fishing close to the ports and shipping channels are great spots this time of year. Regardless of the fish you are looking to catch right now, shrimp under a popping cork is the best bet. Doing this will stimulate game fish activity. Redfish, Speckled trout, flounder, and black drum have all been fair to good.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. 84 degrees. Lots of redfish schooling in the upper Laguna Madre and can be found in the shallows on mornings when it is calm. The east side of the Intracoastal Waterway is a good spot for them on crankbaits or paddle tails. Speckled trout will be found in the shallow parts of the spoil banks in the morning and then move to structure as the water warms up.

BAFFIN BAY: GOOD. 87-88 degrees. After the sun has been up for a few hours, the trout have been moving into deeper water, about 3-4' deep. Schools of redfish appear in the morning when there is light wind along shallow shorelines and some of the spoil islands. Shrimp under a cork has been the most productive. Look for areas with deep potholes and grass lines.

PORT MANSFIELD: FAIR TO GOOD. 86 degrees. We finally have power and water in port and are seeing boats on the water. Fishing has been a little tough with so much fresh water in the bay but getting better each day. Need to concentrate in the deeper water for speckled trout and redfish using KWiggler ball tail and gulp under popping cork. Also, work the east cut throwing soft plastics. Red snapper in Texas water is still good with federal waters closing this past Sunday.

SOUTH PADRE: FAIR to GOOD. 86 degrees. Speckled trout are good on live and artificial baits. Use popping cork with shrimp along color changes. The Redfish bite heats up later in the day in the shallow flats.

PORT ISABEL: GOOD. 83-84 degrees. Speckled trout are going to be in the shallow water near vegetation and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish will be in the deeper water and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are fair on mullet around the rocks. Flounder are decent on mullet. Black drum are good on blue crab over vegetation.