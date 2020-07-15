Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for July 15 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.73' low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms along creek channels, boat docks, bluffs and rock ledges. There is an early bite with topwater plugs and buzz baits along weed lines and points. Sunfish are good on cutworms. Catfish are good on prepared baits and cut bait.

BASTROP: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair fishing grass lines, creek banks, and timber on Carolina rigged plastic worms, shad colored crankbaits and jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows on brush piles and standing timber in 12-25’. Channel and blue catfish are good on earthworms, cut bait, and live bait.

BELTON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.53' low. Black bass are fair in gravel beds, brushy shorelines, and timber on skirted jigs, crankbaits, spinners, and Carolina rigged plastic worms. White bass are good in the main lake humps and drop-offs with slabs. Hybrid stripers are good with live bait in the main lake. Look for large schools of bait using sonar to find active fish. Crappie are fair on minnows over brush piles in 12-25’. Catfish are good on prepared baits and live bait.

BROWNWOOD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 2.49' low. Largemouth bass are good with deep diving crankbaits, jigs, Carolina rigged plastic worms in 13-25’ near grass beds, drop-offs, and weedlines. White bass are good on jigs in the main lake near humps, ledges, and points. Catfish have been good on prepared bait and live bait in 10-20’.

BUCHANAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.67' low. Largemouth bass are good with Texas-rigged plastic worms, chatter baits, and deep-diving crankbaits working along grass lines, windy points, rock ledges, and brushy areas. Striped bass are good with live bait. White bass are good on slabs when fishing deeper water in the main lake and using sonar to locate baitfish schools. Try scouting for birds that will dive early or late in the day to mark feeding schools. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 14-28’ fishing timber and brush piles. Channel catfish have been good on cut bait.

CANYON LAKE: GOOD. Water clear; 83-88 degrees; 1.49' low. Striper fishing is good on main lake humps with vertically jigging slabs and live bait. White bass are good on main lake flats, drop-offs, and humps with slabs and swimbaits. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are fair with crankbaits, skirted jigs, pumpkin, and root beer-colored plastic worms and spinners. Catfish are good with live and cut bait in 12-20’.

FAYETTE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on purple plastic worms, drop shots, and crankbaits. Sunfish are good on worms and crickets around bank ledges and structure. Catfish are good on prepared bait.

GRANBURY: GOOD. Water clear; 83-87 degrees; 0.04' low. Largemouth bass are good on jerk baits and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 10-20’ near boathouses, submerged brush, and drop-offs. Crappie fishing is good around brush piles and boat docks with minnows and jigs. Catfishing is good when using earthworms, cut bait, or live bait in 10-22’. White bass are good using slabs, spoons, and swimbaits. Stripers are good with live bait and slabs.

GRANGER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.01' low. Black bass are good on diving crankbaits, and slow sinking swim baits near sloping banks, deeper creek channels, and standing timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12-24’ on brush piles and standing timber. White bass are good on live bait and slabs in 25-40’. Catfish are good on cut shad, chicken liver, and prepared baits.

LIMESTONE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.38' high. Largemouth bass are good on Texas-rigged plastic worms, deep-diving crankbaits, and silver spoons along rock ledges, submerged timber, and main lake points. White bass are good with slabs and jigging spoons fishing drop-offs and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles and submerged timber. Catfish are good on cut bait or live baits. Flatheads are more consistent with live bait.

LBJ: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.58' low. Black bass are slow on with senkos, swimbaits, and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows around marinas and docks. White bass are good over main lake points and humps in 20-35’. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 10-25’.

NAVARRO MILLS: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 4.67' high. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around the marina and in standing timber in 12-24’. Catfish are good with prepared bait and live bait. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits over the feeding schools in the main lake. Black bass are fair with crankbaits, jigs, and Texas-rigged plastic worms.

PROCTOR: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 1.59' low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina-rigged worms, bladed spinners and jerk baits in 12-24’ submerged timber and rocky shorelines. Hybrid stripers are good with live bait and slabs in the main lake. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in 12-24’ in standing timber and brush piles. Catfish remain good on prepared bait, chicken liver, and cut bait.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.35' low. White bass and hybrids are good with slabs, and swimbaits in 15-35’ on main lake drop-offs, flats, and humps. Crappie are good on brush piles and in standing timber in 12-24’. Catfish are good throughout the lake with cut shad and prepared bait in 12-25’. Largemouth bass are good with Texas-rigged worms, diving crankbaits, and spinnerbaits near the points, rocky shorelines, and vegetation.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: GOOD. Water clear; 85 degrees; 0.58' low. Black bass are fair on spinners, diving crankbaits and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms working vegetation edges, brush piles, rock bluffs and submerged timber. Smallmouth bass are fair with small plastic grubs and small crankbaits near rocky banks and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and standing timber in 14-28’. White bass are good on slabs off main lake points, humps and drop-offs. Catfish are good with live and cut bait.

TRAVIS: GOOD. Water clear; 81-86 degrees; 12.50' low. Largemouth bass are good fishing in 12-26’ with Texas-rigged red plastic worms, drop shots and diving crankbaits near rock ledges, points, deep creeks, and drop-offs. White bass are good with swim jigs, crankbaits, and slabs working main lake points, drop-offs, and humps. Crappie are fair on minnows in 12-25’ near docks, marinas and deeper rock ledges. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits in 10-20’.

WALTER E. LONG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on blue plastic worms, diving crankbaits, and spoons in weed beds, creek channels, and brushy shorelines. Plastic frogs along grass lines and over grass flats are still effective. Hybrid stripers are good with slabs and live bait. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 12-24’. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait. Sunfish are good on worms.

WACO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.18' high. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, diving crankbaits, and drop shots on main lake points, timber, and flats near a drop-off. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing brush piles and structure. Sunfish are very good on cutworms or crickets. Channel and blue catfish are good on live bait and prepared bait.

WHITNEY: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 82-87 degrees; 0.67' low. Black bass are good on points, creek channels, grass lines, and weed beds on blue plastic worms, shad colored crankbaits and bladed spinners. White bass are excellent on the main lake with jigging spoons and slabs. Stripers are good on live bait fishing the main lake drop-offs and humps. Watch for diving birds working the feeding schools of white bass and stripers. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in 12-25’ timber near creek channels. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared baits.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.05' low. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed spinners, diving crankbaits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms. Crappie are good among structures such as boat docks and partially shaded vegetation on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits in 12-25’.

ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.75' high. Largemouth bass are good for crankbaits, spinners, and root beer plastic worms working on vegetation, brush, and timber. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms.

BENBROOK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.12' high. Largemouth bass are good fishing jigs, crankbaits, and drop shots on long points, ridges, drop-offs, and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing structure and brush in 12-25’. Hybrid striped bass are good with live bait. White bass are excellent with slabs and jigs on the lake points, flats, and humps. Watch for diving birds to mark schools of feeding fish. Catfish are good with cut bait and live baits.

BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.19' high. Black bass are good on swimbaits, chatter baits and plum or rootbeer colored plastic worms in 10-25’ near creek channels, submerged timber, and boat docks. Plastic frogs are still effective early near grass lines, and lily pads Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and chicken liver in 10-20′.

BRIDGEPORT: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.33' high. Black bass are fair on diving crankbaits, flukes, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 12-28’ fishing rocks, roadbeds, and submerged timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing bridges, timber and brush piles. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits on main lake points, flats, and drop-offs. Hybrid stripers are good on main lake humps and points with live bait. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait in 12-24’.

CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 1.41' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation fishing plastic creatures and frogs. Crankbaits, bladed jigs, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in deeper water near structures, and vegetation lines are productive. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber in 12-22’. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on prepared bait and live bait in 12-20’ fishing channels and timber edges.

CEDAR CREEK: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.19' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs early on lake points, grass lines and brushy cover, shaky heads, drop shots, and cranks later in the day along deeper creek banks, drop-offs, and timber in 12-28’. Hybrids and sand bass are caught off main lake points and humps with slabs, swimbaits, and rooster tails. Crappie are excellent with jigs and minnows in brush piles, deep water boat docks, and near submerged structure in 12-25’. Catfish are good in 12-25’. Live bait and cut bait are working well.

COOPER: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.37' low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged plastic worms in earth tone colors, crankbaits, and jigs in 12-25’. The white bass are excellent in 12-30’ with slabs, swimbaits, and jigging spoons over humps, flats, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles. Catfish are good on live and cut bait in 10-25’.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.24' high. Black bass are fair fishing coves with top waters along reeds and grass edges early in the morning then diving crankbaits, jigs and finesse worms in 10-24’ later in the day near structure or timber. White bass are excellent in the main lake fishing humps, flats, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows between 12-24’ working docks and standing timber. Catfish are good on fresh cut bait and punch bait.

FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-85 degrees; 0.29' low. Largemouth bass are good on blue, purple and dark green plastic worms, bladed jigs and chatter baits near deep structure, points and humps in 10-22’. Some topwater action early. White and yellow bass are good in deeper water of main lake drop-offs, flats and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 18-25’ in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait in 10-20’.

GRAHAM: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.08' high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, Senkos, and swimbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12-24’. White bass are good on swimbaits, slabs, and jigging spoons. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait in 20-40’. Catfish are good on cut shad, punch bait, and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84-86 degrees; 1.86' high. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, blue and dark green plastic worms and crankbaits in brush piles, standing timber, and rocky areas. White bass are excellent in 20-35' with slabs and swimbaits. Look for birds diving over feeding schools near humps and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows, shad-colored small crankbaits, and jigs in marinas and near submerged structure. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.

JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water clear; 85 degrees; 0.10' high. Largemouth bass are fair with crankbaits, drop shots, and plastic creatures. Crappie are good on minnows in 12-25’ around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait.

JOE POOL: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.14' high. Largemouth bass are good fishing senkos, jigs and diving crank baits along channel edges, submerged timber, and roadbeds in 12-23’. Crappie are good beneath bridges and structure on minnow. Catfish are good on fresh cut bait and prepared bait.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.68' high. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, plastic grubs, bladed spinners, and Texas-rigged worms in 10-25’. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles in 12-20’. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, chicken liver and cut bait in 8-25’.

LAVON: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.15' low. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs fishing 15-25’ over brush piles, submerged timber, and bridges. White bass are excellent in the 20-30’ with jigs, spoons, and slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, dark plastic worms, and swimbaits in 12-24’. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 10-25’.

LEWISVILLE: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.2' high. Black bass are good fishing the Texas-rigged plastic worms, diving baits, and spinners. White bass are excellent on slabs, spinners and small crankbaits in 18-35’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits.

MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 0.08' low. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed spinners, crankbaits and plastic worms in 12-18’. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-18’ in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12-25’.

PALESTINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.65' high. Largemouth bass are fair working dark green or black Texas rigged worms, swimbaits, and deep running crankbaits. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around bridges and timber in 15-25’. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait. White bass are good on small swimbaits and slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared baits.

PALO PINTO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.92' low. Largemouth bass are good on windy points, flats near a drop-off, and timber with jigs, crankbaits, and flukes. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working early on grass flats and vegetation edges. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boat docks and brush piles in 12-24’. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits on main lake points, drop-offs, and humps. Hybrid bass are good on live shad. Catfish are good on prepared baits and cut bait.

RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.13' low. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, skirted jigs, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in timber. White bass are good on tiny torpedoes and small tail spinners early then fishing slabs and jigging spoons on main lake points, humps, and ridges in 13-18’. Crappie are good near bridges, brush piles and submerged trees in with minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on baited holes in 12-18’ on the north end of the lake.

RAY ROBERTS: GOOD; Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.12' high. Largemouth bass are good on blue and dark green plastic worms, diving crankbaits, and chatter baits in 16-26’ near timber, points, and channel ledges. White bass are excellent in 20-40’ on slabs and jigging spoons near main lake flats, ledges, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around bridges, standing timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.58' high. Largemouth bass are good on chatter baits, Texas-rigged plastic worms and spoons, fishing 12-25’ near submerged vegetation, rocks, and points. White bass and hybrids are good on swim jigs and slabs under birds or deeper near main lake points, flats, and humps when marking large bait schools on sonar. Crappie are good on minnows on bridge pilings and in brush piles. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait.

SQUAW CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees; 0.43' high. Catfishing is excellent working baited areas using prepared bait, earthworms, and cut bait. The largemouth bass fishing is fair around structure on plastic worms, crankbaits, and jigs. Crappie are good on minnows in 12-25’ in standing timber and brush piles.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.35' low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, spoons and crankbaits along vegetation lines, drop-offs and creek beds. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 13-25’. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 10-25’.

TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.13' low. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and cut bait in 10-20’. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, dark blue or black plastic worms, and diving crankbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slab spoons. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait near drop-offs, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.

TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.87' high. Striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Largemouth bass are good fishing with spoons, plastic worms and crankbaits in 10-24’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs by boathouses, marinas and brush piles in 15-25’. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepared bait, and live bait.

TYLER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.14' high. Black bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms, skirted jigs, jerk baits and drop shots fishing dock structures, and vegetation edges. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and timber. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and live bait. White bass are good in 25-40’ on rooster tails and slabs.

WEATHERFORD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.23' low. Largemouth bass are good on jerk baits, diving crankbaits, and green or blue plastic worms near submerged structure, timber, and rip-rap. White bass are good in 20-35’ with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows around docks, marinas, and submerged cover. Catfish are good on prepared baits and cut bait.

WORTH: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.02' high. Largemouth bass are good with skirted jigs, diving crankbaits, and Texas-rigged plastic creatures working timber, creek channels, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs among brush piles, timber and under docks. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 2.71' high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, spinners, and Carolina rigged plastic creatures along creek channels, rip-rap, and vegetation edges. White bass are good on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near structure and brush piles. Catfish are excellent on cut bait, live bait, and earthworms.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 45.96’ low. Black bass are fair with full summer pattern upon us. Boat instruments are most important during this time to identify the habitat and the schools. Rarely is the same spot good from day-to-day. When fishing ledges, points or drops use square billed crankbaits, and above brush use Carolina-rigged worms. Find brush piles, submerged vegetation, rocks, and the original river channel. White bass are fair very deep in structures. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and cut bait. Remember to stay on the Texas side of the lake unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

CALAVERAS: FAIR. Water stained; 83-86 degrees. Red drum are very active using live baits, and stinkbait. Black bass are fair fishing soft plastics and crankbaits along the rip-rap. Hybrid striped bass are fair throwing rattletraps thru schools. Catfish are good on stinkbait, chicken livers, and cut shad.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 84-86 degrees; 19.53’ low. Largemouth bass are staying in cool water and beneath cover. Topwater is best early and often off steep banks and around vegetation. Crankbait, jigs, deeper spinners, and soft plastic worms are best during the evenings above brush piles. White bass are fair off deep points. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows suspended above and below structure between 12-20'. Catfish are fair, moving deeper with dough balls, live bait, and cheese bait.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 5.15’ low. Largemouth are fair fishing early. Fish topwater and crankbaits, spinners and worms off long points. White bass are fair on spoons and small spinners plus crankbaits further off deep points. Crappie are good fishing jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait and cheese bait.

FALCON: FAIR. Water very lightly stained; 85-87 degrees; 39.41’ low. The heat spell continues, but it is dry, with around 20% humidity. Black bass are still fair as everybody is brush pile hopping for success from the river to the dam. Start fishing between 15-20', then adjust from there. Baits will be consistent all summer with Texas rigs, jigs, deep crankbaits, and a Carolina rig all summer. Crappie are good above brush piles and steep ledges. White bass are good fishing the deepest piles. Catfish are fair in the deep spots with cut shad, or nightcrawlers. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

MEDINA: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 18.23’ low. Black bass are fair fishing deep water drops around 18-26 feet with crankbaits, worms, and jigs. White bass are fair fishing points with spoons and Alabama rigs. Striped bass stay fair within open water, and some humps. Catfish are fair on live bait, chicken livers, and blood baits.

TEXANA: FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.20’ low. Largemouth bass are fair finding steep drops, especially both sides of the U.S. 59 bridge, and along the dam on the southern end of the lake. Continue fishing crankbaits, jigs, and spinners. Crappie are fair in flooded vegetation and timber with jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait.

SOUTHEAST

BRAUNIG: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 84-85 degrees. Red drum continue their success, still using live bait, mostly tilapia fishing the schools. Traffic on the lake has increased for red drum with many nice catches. Largemouth bass are fair fishing the rip-rap of the jetty or above brush piles with spinners, crankbait, and plastic worms. Strippers are slow to fair, moving quickly in deep water. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and cheese bait.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: FAIR. Water stained; 86 degrees; 0.38’ low. Black bass are fair favoring mornings over evenings working vegetation, and the significant drops with soft plastic worms, and crankbait. Crappie are fair with minnows above brush piles. Sunfish are fair with jigs and crickets. Catfish are excellent day and night on cut and prepped bait.

CONROE: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.55’ low. Black bass are good on soft plastic worms and live shad. Try deep points, brush piles, and drops. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs under docks and marinas. Hybrid striped bass are fair trolling mid-lake. Catfish are good on cut bait everywhere. Sunfish are fair with live worms or crickets.

GIBBONS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; Largemouth bass are fair fishing over brush with spinners, worms, and crankbait. Schools have been great pulling as many as eight bass off one brush pile. Crappie are fair on jigs trying each spot you see. Catfish are fair on live bait throughout the lake. Sunfish are fair on cutworms shallow.

HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88-90 degrees; 0.02’ low. Black bass are fair to good still fishing early and late near stumps in 14-20’ water and at drop-offs using purple and watermelon seed worms. Crappie are fair in deep water by the dam using live minnows. Bream are good using live worms in shallow structure. Catfish are good off piers with lights using hot dogs, and on juglines in 15 feet of water using perch and shad.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.72’ high. Black bass are fair fishing deep points mainly north of the mid-lake on jigs and spinners. Striped bass are fair along bridge pillars and circling the deepest parts. Crappie are good deeper than 10 feet with structure present on jigs. White bass are good with minnows and Alabama rigs. Catfish are fair on live baits and stinkbait.

NACONICHE: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 83 degrees. Largemouth bass are good starting around 5 a.m., and afternoons starting past 6 p.m. to past dark. Fish docks at night, fish timber with worms and jigs, and occasionally topwater. Crappie are fair on jigs. Sunfish are fair on jigs and crickets. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut and live bait.

RAVEN: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair fishing topwater on the edges of hydrilla. Sunfish are fair on power bait pellets, crickets, and nightcrawlers.

SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees; 1.07’ low. Largemouth bass are fair working deep creeks, thick vegetation, and artificial brush piles on topwater, worms, and jigs. White bass are fair only with minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working edges of lake cover, shallower than 16'. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.48’ low. Shallow fishing has been best between 2-6' fishing smaller topwater. During the day, fish Carolina rigs between 18-28' of depth above structure. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good still schooling late but can be caught during the day deep coming out from creeks. Crappie are fair, suspended over brush piles 13-15' deep. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 81 degrees; 3.94’ low. Largemouth bass are fair off the many points Cisco offers. Catches are 10-20' feet structures on jigs, spinners, and jerk bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms mainly under docks and piers. Crappie remain fair on mostly jigs coming out 4-5' away from structures. Catfish have been fair on stinkbait, chicken livers, and cut shad.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water stained; 81 degrees; 48.49’ low. Black bass are fair by North Canyon and the dam in deep water. Some bass just won’t bite, but bottom bumping worms have been drawing their attention. Walleye are good off steep dropping rock points with worms and minnows. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs understructure. Channel catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait near the dam.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 81 degrees; 0.64’ high. Largemouth bass are good fishing the north side of the lake for the depth and structures with buzzbait, Jigs, worms, and topwater frogs. Crappie are good in the timber with minnows. White bass are fair and schooling deep at the deepest spot off points. Catfish are decent mid-depth in coves with live, blood, and liver prepared baits.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: GOOD. Water clear; 83 degrees; 0.04’ high. Black bass remain good in 2-6' depth at daylight, and evening working points, ledges, and larger brush piles. C-rigged worms, topwater, and crankbaits are still best. Crappie are good suspended over brush, or in the shade. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 83 degrees; 0.15’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwater, jigs, plastic worms, and light-colored spinners being agile to a variety of spots. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs understructure. Catfish are good on cheese bait, stinkbait, and shrimp, with some increased activity beyond dusk.

COLEMAN: FAIR. Slightly stained. 82 degrees. 1.02’ low. Hybrid stripers are good and feisty, hitting topwater and chasing fast rattle traps. Largemouth bass remain fair early and late with a variety of topwaters. Reachable brush piles are good with worms and jerkbaits. Crappie remain good on jigs off of points under larger docks. Catfish are fair with stinkbait and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: FAIR. Water stained; 83 degrees; 0.87’ low. White bass are fair near the spillway below 18' feet on small crankbaits and Alabama rigs. Black bass are good slowly fishing rock and established brush suspending 16-20' on jigs and spinners. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs in structures. Catfish are fair on cut shad and stinkbait throughout the lake.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 84 degrees; 1.38’ low. Largemouth bass are fair working the same established structures with decent speed on diving baits, worms, and jigs. Topwater success is limited, but so much fun at daylight. Crappie are fair in timber with jigs. White bass are good on deep points. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: GOOD. Water stained; 83 degrees. 0.83’ low. Black bass are great, and they are finding the hidden structure of deeper water. Rely on your fish finders and good tackle with worms, spinners, and crankbait. Crappie are good with minnows. White bass are fair pretty deep flashing spoons or Alabama rigs. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 2.37’ low. Largemouth bass are best at first light with topwater. Daytime and later afternoons stick to fallen timber and flooded vegetation with Texas-rigged worms, crankbait, and jigs. Crappie are good on live minnows suspended under or above the structure. White bass are fair, staying deep off points. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live bait, and cut bait.

O.C. FISHER: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees; 39.24’ low. Largemouth bass are fair still working rip rap, and drops. There is light success early on topwater. Crappie are good on minnows finding shady covered water. White bass are fair searching the depths of points. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, live, and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: GOOD. Water clear; 81 degrees; 10.41’ low. Black bass are fair, still slumping a bit with the heat. Brush and man-made holes have a decent amount of fish, along with drops and ledges with crankbaits, jigs, and worms. Crappie are good on jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live, and cut bait. White bass are fair in cool water deep.

POSSUM KINGDOM: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.20’ low. Black bass are fair on steep rocky drops, docks, and flooded vegetation on soft plastic worms, crankbanks, and minnows. White bass remain good on small crankbait around 20-30'. Crappie are good on jigs under docks and mid-depth structures. Striped bass are fair trolling deep channels. Catfish are good on cut shad with increased activity at night.

SPENCE: SLOW. Water stained; 82 degrees; 38.20’ low. Consistent black bass habitats haven’t been possible, and there are no honey holes from years previous. Deep structures such as ledges and brush piles are all worth trying on worms, and crankbait. White bass are slow and scattered. Crappie are slow to fair being very aggressive. Hybrid bass are slow. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait coming out from flats to deeper water.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees; 0.71’ high. Black bass are good in the depths around 18-26' near the dam. Also, fish points and deep drops testing the lake floor with plastic worms, crankbaits, and jigs. Crappie are fair, reaching the hard to reach places on fallen timber as the structure. White bass are fair on points with live shad. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

TWIN BUTTES: FAIR. Water stained; 81 degrees; 9.17’ low. Black bass are fair, with primary success coming later in the afternoons. Shady structure is best with most bass staying between 10-20' depths with soft plastic worms Carolina-rigged, Alabama rigs, or crankbait. Crappie remain good on humps with minnows and jigs. White bass have increased in activity but still slow with tossing the Alabama rigs. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits.

WHITE RIVER: SLOW. Water stained; 81 degrees; 22.27’ low. Drought conditions continue to be in place. Please check boat ramp access. Largemouth bass are deep roaming around larger boulders, other hard to find cover and humps reeling with worms, jigs, Flashing bait, and crankbait. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows on humps and island structures. Walleye are good running rocky drops below 8'. Channel catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait.

COASTAL

SABINE LAKE: GOOD. Water stained; 90 degrees. Bass are showing up in big numbers on the north side; use blue crab with a jig or crankbait. The ship channel or the Neches River are great spots for speckled trout. Fish the shelf in 2-4' with minnow. Fish the river on points and drops to 20' keying on shad.

TRINITY BAY: GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Unchanged. Look for the birds; the fish will typically be under them. Fishing the flats remains to be the best method to fish for both redfish and speckled trout. The northwestern and eastern sides of the bay are still solid. Flounder are fair around rocks using mullet or minnow.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 86-88 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout great along the shorelines, jetties, and areas with reefs. Soft plastics in chartreuse/red are working well. Catfish are good on shad. Sheepshead are good and will be found primarily around rocks on minnow.

TEXAS CITY: GOOD. 85-87 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are best along the shoreline on shrimp or soft plastics, also keep your eye out for birds since the fish are typically under the birds. Flounder are fair on live bait around the jetties and wherever you can find rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab around vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet or minnows.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 86-88 degrees. The reefs and other structures located around the ship channel will be good areas to find speckled trout. Soft plastics like Bass Assassins and Norton Sand Eels produce extremely well. Topwaters can be great for midday use. Redfish are schooled up and roaming the open bays. The best combo is deep water and structure.

FREEPORT: GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout will be found in the back bay around shell and marsh and are good on shrimp. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are fair on mullet or minnow. Flounder are also good around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair using crankbait; look for them around grass.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 83 degrees. Redfish and flounder are good at Three Mile Reef on Bass Assassins️. Flounder have been caught along the shoreline and around the rocks on minnow. Look for trout and redfish where the reef drops off into deeper water. Bait activity is where the fish will be.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 83 degrees. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of trout on topwaters and soft plastics. Black drum are fair on blue crab above grass. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be around reefs. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.

PORT O’CONNOR: GOOD. 82-84 degrees. Speckled trout are good over the mid-bay structure and also by wading the shorelines. Intracoastal Waterway, the south shoreline by Mitchell’s Cut, and the fishing pier are great for redfish, trout, and flounder. Redfish have also been solid in the back lakes.

PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. 85-86 degrees. Fish Pass Jetty and Horace Caldwell Pier have been great spots all around. Redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork, which will stimulate fish activity. Soft plastics are another option. Speckled trout are good on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are good on soft plastics or crab and will most likely be in the deep water transitions or around structure and vegetation.

ROCKPORT: GOOD. 88 degrees. Redfish are good using black topwaters in the bay area. Speckled trout are good on shrimp along the shorelines. Flounder have been good on minnow around the piers. Black drum are fair and will be around structure in deep water or vegetation.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. 85 degrees. Unchanged. Speckled trout is plentiful in the surf and best on shrimp. Bob Hall Pier is an excellent spot for redfish, trout, pompano, jacks, black drum, and flounder. If the surf is green, try live shrimp under a float. In stained water, use shrimp for drum and redfish. The Laguna flats a great area and typically very reliable to catch speckled trout.

BAFFIN BAY: GOOD. 87-88 degrees. North of the causeway has been busy with trout using croaker or shrimp. Redfish have been great on cut mullet or soft plastics. The northern end of Mother Lagoon in the shallow water is a great spot. Use dark colors when the water is stained. Flounder are good on live bait around the rocks.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. 85-87 degrees. Unchanged. Still high winds and a lot of floating grass- the fishing conditions remain challenging. It’s better to get out early in the morning for trout and redfish and throw topwater in 1-3'. With the floating grass, you may want to change out treble hooks to single-use KWiggler weedless hooks with KWiggler paddle tail to make noise and vibration with the off-color waters due to the high winds. Reds are at the jetty. Offshore is good when seas permit.

SOUTH PADRE: GOOD. 85 degrees. Speckled trout are plentiful near the surf on spoons, MirrOlures, topwater plugs, and soft-plastic tails work best in the clear/green water. Spanish mackerel have been good using fast-moving spoons and jigs, especially when a clear, clean tide moves against the sand. Holly Beach and the jetties are great locations to fish.

PORT ISABEL: GOOD. 83-84 degrees. Snook are plentiful in the pass and along the shoreline. Big trout are located in the lower Laguna Madre and can also be found in the shallow water over grass and are best on live baits. Redfish will be found along the shorelines and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are fair on mullet around the rocks. Flounder are decent on mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab in the deepwater transitions and around the structure.