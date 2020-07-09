Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for July 8 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: GOOD. Water clear; 88 degrees; 0.77' low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms along inlets, channel edges, and rock ledges. There is an early bite with topwater plugs and buzz baits along weed lines and grass beds. Sunfish are excellent on cutworms. Catfish are good on prepared baits and cut bait.

BASTROP: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair fishing grass lines, creek banks, and brushy areas on Carolina rigged plastic worms, shad colored crankbaits and jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows on brush piles and standing timber in 12-25’. Channel and blue catfish are good on earthworms, cut bait, and live bait.

BELTON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.37' low. Black bass are fair in gravel beds, brushy shorelines, and timber on skirted jigs, crankbaits, spinners, and Carolina rigged plastic worms. White bass are good in the main lake humps with slabs and swimbaits. Hybrid stripers are good with live bait in the main lake. Look for large schools of bait using sonar to find active fish. Crappie are fair on minnows near structure and brush piles in 14-28’. Catfish are good on prepared baits and live bait in 10-25’.

BROWNWOOD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 2.36' low. Largemouth bass are fair with diving crankbaits, jigs, plastic worms in 13-25’ with plastic frogs and top waters still working in shallow grass beds, drop-offs, and weedlines. White bass are good on jigs in the main lake near humps, ledges, and points. Catfish have been good on prepared bait and live bait in 10-20’.

BUCHANAN: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.52' low. Largemouth bass are good with Texas-rigged plastic creatures, jigging spoons, and deep-diving crankbaits working along grass lines, windy points, rock ledges, and brushy areas. Striped bass are good with live bait. White bass are excellent on slabs when fishing deeper water in the main lake and using sonar to locate baitfish schools. Try scouting for birds diving early or late in the day to mark feeding schools. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 14-28’ fishing timber. Channel catfish have been good on chicken liver and cut bait.

CANYON LAKE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-88 degrees; 1.32' low. Striper fishing is good on main lake humps vertically jigging slabs, striper jigs, and live bait. White bass are good on main lake flats, drop-offs, and humps. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are fair with crankbaits, skirted jigs, plastic worms, and spinners. Catfish are good with live and cut bait in 12-20’.

FAYETTE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on purple plastic worms, spinners and crankbaits Sunfish are good on worms and crickets around bank ledges and structure. Catfish are good on prepared bait.

GRANBURY: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.02' low. Largemouth bass are good on jerk baits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 10-20’ near boathouses, submerged brush, and drop-offs. Crappie fishing is good around brush piles and boat docks with minnows and jigs. Catfishing is good when using earthworms, cut bait or live bait in 10-22’. White bass are good using slabs, spoons, and swimbaits. Stripers are good with live bait and slabs.

GRANGER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.09' high. Black bass are fair on diving crankbaits, and spinners near drop-offs, deeper creek channels, and standing timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12-24’ on brush piles and standing timber. White bass are good on live bait and slabs in 25-40’. Catfish are good on cut shad, chicken liver, and prepared baits.

LIMESTONE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.48' low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, diving crankbaits and spoons along rock ledges, submerged timber, and main lake points. White bass are good with slabs and jigging spoons fishing points and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles and submerged timber. Catfish are good on cut bait or live baits. Flatheads are more consistent with live bait.

LBJ: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.62' low. Black bass are slow on with Senkos, swim jigs and rattle baits. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows around brush, marinas, and docks. White bass are good over main lake points and humps in 20-35’. Catfish are fair on cut bait and prepared bait in 10-25’.

NAVARRO MILLS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.49' low. Crappie are good on minnows around the marina and timber in 12-24’. Catfish are good with prepared bait and live bait. White bass are excellent on slabs and swimbaits over the feeding schools in the main lake. Black bass are fair with spinners, jigs and Texas-rigged plastic worms.

PROCTOR: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 1.18' low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged creatures, jigs, and crankbaits in 8-20’ submerged timber and rocky shorelines. Hybrid stripers are good with live bait and slabs in the main lake. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in 12-24’ in standing timber and brush piles. Catfish remain good on prepared bait, chicken liver, and cut bait.

SOMERVILLE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.20' low. White bass and hybrids are good with slabs and swimbaits in 15-35’ on flats and humps. Crappie are good on brush piles and in standing timber in 12-24’. Catfish are good throughout the lake with cut shad and prepared bait in 12-25’. Largemouth bass are good with Texas-rigged worms, diving crankbaits, spinnerbaits near the points, rock structure, and grass ledges.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.33' low. Black bass are fair on spinners, jigs and Carolina-rigged soft plastic worms working vegetation edges, brush piles, rocks bluffs and submerged timber. Smallmouth bass are fair with small plastic grubs and small crankbaits near rocky banks and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and standing timber in 14-28’. White bass are excellent on slabs off main lake points, humps, and drop-offs. Catfish are good with live and cut bait.

TRAVIS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81-86 degrees; 11.69' low. Largemouth bass are good fishing in 12-26’ with Texas-rigged red plastic worms, drop shots and diving crankbaits near rock ledges, windy points, and drop-offs. White bass are good with swim jigs, crankbaits, and slabs working main lake points, drop-offs, and humps. Crappie are fair on minnows in 12-25’ near docks, marinas and rock ledges. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits in 10-20’.

WALTER E. LONG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on black plastic worms and lizards, diving crankbaits and spoons in weed beds, creek channels, and brushy shorelines. Plastic frogs along grass lines and over grass flats are still effective. Hybrid stripers are good with slabs and live bait. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 12-24’. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait. Sunfish are good worms.

WACO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.33' low. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, diving crankbaits, and drop shots on main lake points and flats near a drop-off. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing brush piles and structure. Sunfish are very good on cutworms or crickets. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait.

WHITNEY: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 82-87 degrees; 0.82' low. Black bass are fair on points, creek channels, grass lines, and weed beds on plastic worms crankbaits and bladed spinners. White bass are excellent on the main lake with jigging spoons and slabs. Stripers are good on live bait fishing the main lake drop-offs and humps. Watch for diving birds working the feeding schools of white bass and stripers. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in 12-25’. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared baits.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.57' low. Largemouth bass are fair on Senkos, diving crankbaits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms. Crappie are good among structures such as boat docks and partially shaded vegetation on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits in 12-25’.

ATHENS: GOOD. Water clear; 84 degrees; 0.26' low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, spinners, and shaky heads working the vegetation and brush. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in standing timber and man-made structures. Catfish are good on earthworms, cut bait, and prepared bait. Sunfish are excellent on cutworms.

BENBROOK: GOOD. Water stained; 84 degrees; 0.32' high. Largemouth bass are good fishing jigs, crankbaits, and drop shots on long points, ridges, drop-offs, and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing structure and brush in 12-25’. Hybrid striped bass are good with live bait and slabs. White bass are excellent with slabs and jigs on the lake points and humps. Watch for diving birds to mark schools of feeding fish. Catfish are good with cut bait and live baits.

BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.23' high. Black bass are good on finesse baits, swimbaits, crankbaits and plastic worms in 10-25’ near creek channels, submerged timber, and boat docks. Plastic frogs are still effective early near grass lines, and lily pads. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait, and chicken liver in 10-20′.

BRIDGEPORT: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.23' high. Black bass are fair on diving crankbaits, flukes, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 12-18’ fishing structure, gravel and timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing bridges, standing timber and brush piles. White bass are excellent on slabs and paddle tails on main lake points, flats, and drop-offs. Hybrid stripers are good on main lake humps and points with live bait. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait in 12-24’.

CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.62' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation fishing plastic creatures and frogs. Crankbaits, jigs, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in deeper areas near structure, and vegetation lines are productive as well. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber in 12-22’. White bass are good on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on prepared bait and live bait in 12-20’ fishing channels and timber edges.

CEDAR CREEK: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.53' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs early on lake points, grass lines, and brushy cover, shaky heads, weighted Senkos, and wacky rigs later in the day along deeper creek banks, drop-offs and timber in 12-28’. Hybrids and sand bass are off main lake points and humps with slabs, swimbaits, and rooster tails. Crappie are excellent with jigs and minnows in brush piles, deep water boat docks, and near submerged structure in 12-25’. Catfish are excellent in 12-25’. Live bait and cut bait are working well.

COOPER: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.38' low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged plastic worms, crankbaits, and jigs in 12-18’. The white bass are excellent in 12-30’ with slabs, swimbaits, and jigging spoons over humps and flats and near the main lake drop off. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and brush piles. Catfish are excellent on live and cut bait in 10-25’.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.22' high. Black bass are fair fishing coves with plastic frogs along reeds and grass edges early in the morning, then diving crankbaits, swimbaits and maroon or dark brown plastic worms in 10-24’ later in the day near structure or timber. White bass are excellent in the main lake fishing humps, flats, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs between 12-24’ working docks and timber. Catfish are excellent on fresh cut bait and punch bait.

FORK: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 83-85 degrees; 0.39' low. Largemouth bass are good on blue plastic worms, bladed jigs and crankbaits near deep structure, points and humps in 10-22’. Plastic frogs are effective in grass patches and lily pads. White and yellow bass are good in the deeper water of main lake points, flats, and humps. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in 18-25’ in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are excellent on cut bait and live bait in 10-20’.

GRAHAM: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.22' high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, Senkos, and crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows in 12-24’. White bass are good on swimbaits, slabs, and jigging spoons. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait in 20-40’. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: GOOD. Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 3.61' high. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, plastic worms, crankbaits in brush piles, and standing timber and rocky areas. White bass are excellent in 20-35 with slabs’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Crappie are good on minnows, shad, colored, small crankbaits and jigs in marinas and near submerged structures. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait.

JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water clear; 85 degrees; 0.22' low. Largemouth bass are fair with crankbaits, drop shots, and buzz baits. Crappie are good on minnows in 12-25’ around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait.

JOE POOL: GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees; 0.15' high. Largemouth bass are good fishing Texas-rigged plastic worms, jigs and jerk baits along creek beds, submerged timber and roadbeds in 12-18’. Crappie are good beneath bridges with minnows and jigs. Catfish are excellent on fresh cut bait and live bait.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.28' high. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, swimbaits, jigs, and Texas-rigged worms in 10-25’. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles 12-20’. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, chicken liver and cut bait in 8-25’.

LAVON: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.08' low. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs fishing 15-25’ over brush piles, submerged timber, and bridges. White bass are excellent in the 20-30’ with jigs, spoons, and slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, dark plastic worms and swimbaits in 12-24’. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 10-25’.

LEWISVILLE: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.28' high. Black bass are good fishing the Texas-rigged plastic worms, diving baits, and spinners. White bass are excellent on slabs, spinners and small crankbaits in 18-35’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are excellent on minnows around brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are excellent on live bait and prepared baits.

MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 0.51' low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits and plastic worms in 12-18’. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-18’ in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12-25’.

PALESTINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.42 low. Largemouth bass are fair working dark green or black Texas-rigged worms, swimbaits, and deep running crankbaits. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around bridges and timber in 15-25’. Hybrid stripers are good on slabs and live bait. White bass are good on small swimbaits and slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared baits.

PALO PINTO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.82' low. Largemouth bass are good on windy points, flats near a drop-off, and timber with jigs and flukes. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working early on grass flats and weed beds. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boat docks and brush piles in 12-24’. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits on main lake points, drop-offs, and humps. Hybrid bass are good on live shad. Catfish are good on prepared baits and cut bait.

RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.09' low. Largemouth bass are fair on diving crankbaits, skirted jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms in timber. White bass are good on tiny torpedoes and small tail spinners early then fishing slabs and jigging spoons on main lake points, humps, and ridges in 13-18’. Crappie are good near bridges, brush piles and submerged trees in with minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on baited holes in 12-18’ on the north end of the lake.

RAY ROBERTS: GOOD; Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.59' high. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, diving crankbaits, and jigs in 16-26’ near timber, drop-offs, and channel edges. White bass are excellent in 20-40’ on slabs and jigging spoons. Main lake flats, ledges, and drop-offs are holding fish. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows around bridges, standing timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.33' low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms and spoons, fishing 12-25’ near submerged vegetation, rocks, and points. White bass and hybrids are good on swim jigs and slabs under birds or deeper near main lake points, flats, and humps when marking large bait schools on sonar. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs under bridges and in brush piles. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait.

SQUAW CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees; 0.43' high. Catfishing is excellent working baited areas using prepared bait, earthworms, and cut bait. The largemouth bass fishing is fair around structure on plastic worms, crankbaits, and jigs. Crappie are good on minnows in 12-25’ in standing timber and brush piles.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.43' low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, jigging spoons, and crankbaits along vegetation lines, drop-offs, and creek beds. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 13-25’. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 10-25’.

TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.06' low. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait in 10-20’. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, dark red plastic worms, and diving crankbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits and slab spoons. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait near drop-offs, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and marinas.

TEXOMA: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 81-86 degrees; 2.55' high. Striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Largemouth bass are fair fishing shaky worms, swimbaits, and crankbaits in 10-24’. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs by boathouses, marinas and brush piles in 15-25’. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.

TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 84 degrees; 0.26' low. Black bass are fair on Carolina-rigged worms, skirted jigs, jerk baits and drop shots fishing dock structures, and vegetation edges. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and timber. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and live bait. White bass are good in 25-40’ on rooster tails and slabs.

WEATHERFORD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.13' low. Largemouth bass are good on jerk baits, diving crankbaits, and long plastic worms near submerged structure, cover, and rip-rap. Plastic frogs are working in grass and lily pads. White bass are good in 20-35’ with slabs. Crappie are good on minnows around docks, marinas, and submerged cover. Catfish are good on prepared baits and cut bait.

WORTH: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82 degrees; 0.03' high. Largemouth bass are good with skirted jigs, diving crankbaits, and Texas-rigged plastic creatures working grass lines and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs among brush piles, sloping banks and under docks. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 2.57' high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, spinners and swim baits along creek channels, timber and vegetation edges. White bass are good on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near structure and brush piles. Catfish are excellent on cut bait, live bait, and chicken liver.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 45.94’ low. Black bass are fair with the summer heat not letting up pushing fish deeper, making consistent spots hit and miss. Square billed crankbaits, and Carolina rigged worms are most successful. Find brush piles, submerged vegetation, rocks, and the original river channel. White bass are fair below 20'. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and cut bait. Remember to stay on the Texas side of the lake unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

CALAVERAS: FAIR. Water stained; 83-86 degrees. Red drum are good with slightly fewer catches than last week using live baits. Black bass remain fair fishing deep ridges and brush piles between 8-18' deep. Use Carolina rigs, crankbaits to cover a lot of water. Hybrid striped bass are fair as schooling activity picks up. Catfish are good on stinkbait, chicken livers, and cut shad.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 83-85 degrees; 19.26’ low. Largemouth bass are fair working vegetation edges early with topwater, but brush piles is where all the action is on crankbait, jigs, deeper spinners, and soft plastic worms. White bass are unchanged and continue to be fair in creeks and on deep points. Crappie are fair beneath and in structures mainly on jigs. Catfish are fair, moving deeper with dough balls, live bait, and cheese bait.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 4.74’ low. Largemouth are fair mainly fishing deep with crankbaits, spinners, and worms. White bass are fair on spoons and small spinners plus crankbaits further off points into the mid-lake than normal. Crappie are good fishing jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait and cheese bait.

FALCON: FAIR. Water very lightly stained; 85-87 degrees; 37.85’ low. The heat spell has set in on Falcon, and the next weeks look like more of the same. Black bass are fair working brush piles from the river to the dam. It’s been consistent to fish Texas rigs, jigs, deep crankbaits, and a Carolina rig all summer. Crappie are good under cooler cover and can be great suspended above shallower brush piles, not the deep ones you are finding bass on. White bass are decent going way deep in the Blanco and Salanaias depths. Catfish are fair in the deep spots with cut shad, or nightcrawlers. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

MEDINA: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 17.28’ low. Black bass are fair, finding your spots deep below ledges and points with crankbaits, spinners, worms, and jigs. White bass are fair on spoons below black bass on deep points. Striped bass are fair cruising deep mid-lake. Catfish are fair on live bait, chicken livers, and blood baits.

TEXANA: FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.09’ high. Largemouth bass remain fair fishing summer cover along deep and steep drops. Crankbaits, jigs, and spinners have been the most successful. Crappie are decent, with jigs under vegetation. Catfish are good on stinkbait, cut bait, and live bait.

SOUTHEAST

BRAUNIG: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 84-85 degrees. Red drum are good using crawfish and tilapia on the edges of the schools. Look for birds feeding. Largemouth bass are fair off points and above brush piles. Strippers are slow and inconsistent at best. Catfish are good on live bait and cheese bait, with some success under the bright moonlight.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: FAIR. Water stained; 86 degrees; 0.23’ low. Black bass are fair only on the edges of the hot summer days searching vegetation edges, mid-depth points, and some river structures on jigs, worms, and crankbait. Crappie are fair with minnows on the structure edges and above brush piles. Sunfish are fair with jigs and crickets. Catfish are excellent day and night on cut and prepped bait.

CONROE: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.50’ low. Black bass are good with better success on overcast days. Still seek deep structures like points, drops, and channels. Crankbaits, soft plastic worms, and live shad. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs under docks and marinas usually on the deeper end. Hybrid striped bass are decent finding schools with fish finders. Catfish are good on cut bait everywhere. Sunfish are fair with live worms or crickets.

GIBBONS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair fishing over brush with several suspended per location, so don’t move after the first catch. Drag over spinners, worms, and crankbait. Crappie are fair on jigs trying each spot you see. Catfish are fair on live bait throughout the lake. Sunfish are fair on cutworms shallow.

HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-87 degrees; 0.23’ low. Black bass are fair early morning and evenings using swim baits with several 5+lbs catches this week. Also successful are black and blue Senko, watermelon red off points, and spinners, and divers. Crappie are fair in 12-14' using live minnows and moving among brush piles. Bream are good using live worms in shallow structure. Catfish are good on juglines, and over 15 pounds or more using hot dogs and perch plus shad.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.03’ high. Black bass are fair using jigs, weighted worms, crankbait, and topwater. The best habitats have been points and working vegetation. Striped bass are fair moving around the bridge. Crappie are good with jigs working vegetation and above some structures deeper than 10' depth. White bass have emerged as good with minnows and Alabama rigs working points and cove barriers. Catfish are fair on live baits and stinkbait.

NACONICHE: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 83 degrees. Largemouth bass are good moving out from standing and fallen timber with worms and jigs, and vegetation with topwater, jigs, and worms. Crappie are fair on jigs seeking shade. Sunfish are fair on jigs and crickets. Catfish are good on dough balls, cut and live bait.

RAVEN: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair consistently working vegetation spots shallow and deep with a variety of topwater early, worms, and crankbait. In this heat, fish until 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. Sunfish are fair on power bait pellets, crickets, and cutworms.

SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees; 0.97’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with all success coming early, late, and now at night. Fishing lights have helped attract some bass. The best habitat is still vegetation edges with topwater, worms, and jigs. White bass have slowed with minnows seeking depth. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs vertically fishing thick vegetation and among structures less than 20' deep. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 84 degrees; 1.09’ low. Many of the black bass stayed shallow, with success coming between 2-8' on wacky rigs and topwater. Striped bass are slow with minimal movement. White bass are good schooling late in the afternoons in the many creeks and caught on spoons. Crappie are slow due to the mayfly hatch and should return to normal numbers in 2-3 weeks. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 81 degrees; 3.79’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbait and soft plastic rigs in the early mornings and later evenings sticking primarily to the north lake. Sunfish are good on cutworms understructure or vegetation. Crappie remain fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish have been fair on stinkbait, chicken livers, and cut shad.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water stained; 81 degrees; 48.21’ low. Black bass remained fair, working new drops with crankbait, and bottom bumping worms. Walleye are great as the season dwindles fishing slowly along ledges and points with live worms, and minnows along points. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs suspending over structure or understructure. Channel catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait near the dam.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 81 degrees; 0.64’ high. Largemouth bass are good on points, and fishing pondweed with worms, topwater frogs, and weedless jigs. Crappie are good in the timber with minnows. White bass are fair and schooling deep at the deepest spot off points. Catfish are fair mid-depth in coves with live, blood, and liver prepared baits.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: GOOD. Water clear 83 degrees; 0.04’ high. Black bass remain good at daylight on topwater and shallower than 8 feet. Daytime is a much different story having to work a bit deeper structure with spinners, worms, jigs, and crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows seeking out the structure. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees; 0.25’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with the best fishing early and late in the days. Topwater early in a habitat less than 10', jigs in vegetation and above structure, and worms in the thick of the vegetation and structure. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs under docks and within structure. Catfish are good on cheese bait, stinkbait, and shrimp, with some increased activity beyond dusk.

COLEMAN: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 81 degrees; 0.99’ low. Hybrid stripers are fair chasing the schools all over the place and fishing blue and silver rattle traps. Largemouth bass are fair with topwater, worms, and jerkbaits just off the timber in deeper water and brush. Crappie remain good on jigs off of points under larger docks. Catfish are fair with stinkbait and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: FAIR. Water stained; 80 degrees; 0.44’ low. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs sticking to deep water by the spillway. Black bass are good slowly fishing jigs and spinners among the rocky structures in 14-20'. Crappie are good on live minnows and jigs in structures. Catfish are fair on cut shad and stinkbait throughout the lake.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees; 1.29’ low. Largemouth bass are fair in timber, thick vegetation, and drops nearby. Topwater has been successful near vegetation, diving baits and good on drops, and worms and jigs have had success in vegetation. Crappie are fair in timber with jigs. White bass are good on deep points. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: GOOD. Water stained; 81 degrees; 0.91’ low. Black bass are great as heat drives bass to shelter and cover of deeper water. Worms, spinners, and crankbaits are good suspending above brush and fallen timber. Crappie are good but slowing with jigs. White bass are fair mid-depth. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82 degrees; 2.18’ low. Largemouth bass remain good at first light with topwater. Moving to structure like boulders, fallen timber, and flooded vegetation with Texas-rigged worms, crankbait, and jigs. Crappie are good on live minnows suspended and jigs moving through and under structure. White bass are fair in deepest parts of the lake. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live bait, and cut bait.

O.C. FISHER: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees; 39.00’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinners, worms and crankbait along the rip rap, and drops. Crappie are good on minnows near similar drops and some bigger humps. White bass are fair schooling some early but mainly deep late in the day. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, live, and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: GOOD. Water clear; 81 degrees; 10.19’ low. Black bass remain fair as the summer slowdown is upon us. Cool structure is the key along with crankbaits and worms in quiet natural colors. Crappie are good on jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, live, and cut bait. White bass are fair in cool water deep.

POSSUM KINGDOM: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 82 degrees; 0.05’ low. Black bass are fair on deep rocky drops on the lower end of the lake. Docks have provided good structure throughout the lake fishing soft plastic worms, crankbaits, and minnow imitating bait. White bass remain good on small crankbait under black bass. Crappie are good shooting jigs around submerged rocks, docks in the late afternoon. Striped bass have picked up slightly to fair running mid-lake. Catfish are good on cut shad with increased activity at night.

SPENCE: SLOW. Water stained; 80 degrees; 37.96’ low. Black bass are fair on steep rocky ledges, and on any deep structure as the depth is hard to pinpoint with water level down as far as it is. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Hybrid bass are slow. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait coming out from flats to deeper water.

STAMFORD: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees; 0.98’ high. Largemouth bass are good fishing north near the dam, and plant depths on Carolina rigged soft plastic worms and jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on fallen timber and humps. White bass are fair on points with live shad. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

TWIN BUTTES: FAIR. Water stained; 81 degrees; 8.92’ low. Black bass are fair sticking to the west side in the afternoons for the shade. Points and ledges are also good, but the heat drives the fish to surface or submerged shade. Crappie are good on humps on minnows and jigs. White bass are slow deep. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits.

WHITE RIVER: SLOW. Water stained; 81 degrees; 22.48’ low. Drought conditions continue to be in place. Please check boat ramp access. Largemouth bass are deep as possible, sitting around boulders and in underwater vegetation with worms, jigs, and crankbait. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows hugging structure casting through shade. Walleye are good running rocky ledges. Channel catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, and stinkbait.

COASTAL

SABINE LAKE: GOOD. Water stained; 85-86 degrees. The ship channel or the Neches River is an excellent spot for speckled trout. Fish the shelf in 2-4' of water with minnow. Fish the river on points and drops to 20' of water keying on shad.

TRINITY BAY: GOOD. 83-85 degrees. Look for the birds. The fish will typically be under them. Fishing the flats remains to be the best method to fish for both redfish and speckled trout. The northwestern and eastern sides of the bay are still solid. Flounder are fair around rocks using mullet or minnow.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 83-85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are still high in numbers along the shorelines and near the jetties. You can also find them in the deep water around structure like reefs. Soft plastics or shrimp are great. Catfish are good on shad. Sheepshead are good and will be found primarily around rocks on minnow.

TEXAS CITY: GOOD. 85-87 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are best along the shoreline on live bait or soft plastics. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab over grass. Sheepshead are fair around the dike on mullet or minnows.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 83-85 degrees. Deepwater, along with structure, is the crucial element. The reefs and other structures located around the ship channel will be good areas to find speckled trout. Soft plastics like Bass Assassins, Norton Sand Eels produce exceptionally well. Topwaters can be great for midday use. Redfish are schooled up and roaming the open bays.

FREEPORT: GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout will be found in the back bay around shell and marsh and are good on shrimp. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom over grass.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 83 degrees. Redfish and flounder are good at the Oyster Farm and at Three Mile Reef on chartreuse and roach Sand Eels, Trout Killers and Bass Assassins. The shallow shoreline south of the reef can be good for gigging flounder. Look for trout and redfish where the reef drops off into deeper water. Look for bait activity as a clue as to where the fish will be.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 83 degrees. Wading remains to be the best method to beat the heat. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of trout on topwaters and soft plastics. Black drum are fair on blue crab above the grass. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be around reefs. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.

PORT O’CONNOR: GOOD. 82-84 degrees. Stable winds provide excellent fishing opportunities with healthy numbers of speckled trout over mid-bay structure and by wading the shorelines. The fishing pier is great for redfish, trout, and flounder. Back Lakes airboat fishing for solid Redfish has also been excellent.

PORT ARANSAS: GOOD. 82-83 degrees. Fish Pass Jetty and Horace Caldwell Pier have been great spots all around. Redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork, which will stimulate fish activity or soft plastics. Speckled trout are good on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are fair on soft plastics or crab and will most likely be in the deep water transitions.

ROCKPORT: GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Redfish are good using topwaters in black or white/red color in the bay. Speckled trout are good on shrimp under a popping cork and are being found along the shoreline or around structure. Flounder have been good on minnow around the piers. Black drum are fair and are located above the grass on crab.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Speckled trout is plentiful in the surf and best on shrimp. Bob Hall Pier is an excellent spot for redfish, trout, pompano, jacks, black drum, and flounder. If the surf is green, try live shrimp under afloat. In stained water, use shrimp for drum and redfish. The Laguna flats a vast area and typically very reliable to catch speckled trout.

BAFFIN BAY: GOOD. 91-92 degrees. The weather has been a little all over the place lately, but north of the causeway has been busy with trout using croaker. Redfish have been great on cut mullet. White Bluff is a tried and true spot. The northern end of Mother Lagoon in the shallow water is a great spot. The darker colors will perform best when the water is dirty. Flounder are good on live bait or artificials around the rocks.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. 85-87 degrees. With the high winds and rising temperatures, the fishing conditions are getting a little tougher. It’s better to get out early in the morning for trout and redfish and throw topwater in 1 to 3 ft. With the floating grass, you may want to change out treble hooks to single-use kwiggler weedless hooks with kwiggler paddle tail to make noise and vibration with the off-color waters due to the high winds. Reds can also be found at the jetty. Offshore is good when seas permit.

SOUTH PADRE: GOOD. 82-83 degrees. Speckled trout are plentiful near the surf on spoons, MirrOlures, topwater plugs, and soft-plastic tails work best in the clear/green water. Spanish mackerel have been excellent using fast-moving spoons and jigs, especially when a clear, clean tide moves against the sand. Holly Beach and the jetties are great locations to fish.

PORT ISABEL: GOOD. 82-84 degrees. Long Bar is an excellent area for wade fishing. Snook are plentiful in the pass and along the shoreline. Big trout are in the lower Laguna Madre. They can also be found in the shallow water over grass and are best on live baits. Redfish are along the shorelines. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on mullet. Jack crevalle are good on live mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab in the deepwater transitions.