Texas 10th: Kyle Busch gets 99th career NASCAR Xfinity win
STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer
June 12, 2021
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Busch stayed in front through two late restarts at Texas with pushes from series points leader Austin Cindric, the last going into a green-white overtime finish, to get his 99th career NASCAR Xfinity victory Saturday.
It was Busch's 10th Xfinity win at Texas, where he led six times for 94 of the 171 laps and won for the second time in two starts this year — he also won the inaugural race on the road course in Austin, Texas. He led the final 32 laps, including the four extra because of the 10th and final caution.
