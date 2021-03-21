Tennessee overcomes MTSU upset bid in 2nd half, wins 87-62 JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 4:40 p.m.
1 of9 Tennessee guard Rennia Davis, right, looks to shoot over Middle Tennessee State guard Deja Cage during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Tennessee guard Rennia Davis, right, defends Middle Tennessee State guard Deja Cage during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Middle Tennessee State guard Anastasia Hayes, center, drives to the basket between Tennessee guard Tess Darby and guard Jordan Horston during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Middle Tennessee State guard Anastasia Hayes, left, drives around Tennessee guard Rae Burrell during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Tennessee guard Rae Burrell, top, looks to pass to guard Rennia Davis (0) during the first half of a college basketball game against Middle Tennessee State in the first round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Tennessee guard Jordan Walker, center, goes to the basket between Middle Tennessee State forward Courtney Whitson and guard Anastasia Hayes during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and No. 3 seed Tennessee used a dominant second half to beat 14th-seeded Middle Tennessee 87-62 in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
The Blue Raiders and guard Anastasia Hayes, one of the top scorers in the country, looked like they could pull off a shocker early on when they were tied with the Lady Vols at 39 at halftime. But a bid to become the first No. 14 seed to win an NCAA Tournament game was worn down against Tennessee's superior size and length.