Teams compete at Baldwin 3-on-3 tournament

BALDWIN -- Elliot Lindsey had a big day on Saturday at Hollister Park at Lindsey's 3-on-3 tournament which featured seven teams.

There was also a coed team from Scottville along with the boys teams which were from Baldwin, Grand Rapids, Evart, Brethren and Scottville.

There was a high school division with a Baldwin-Evart-Mason County team taking first place. Carmelo Lindsey of Baldwin was on the team, plus Haiden Simmer from Evart. The team was 4-0.

Games went to 15 baskets. Whoever hit 15 baskets first won the game.

The second place team included Aveon Hobbs of Baldwin. There were four players on each team

"It went very well," Lindsey said. "Everyone had a good time. After the tournament, we took the kids to Jones to have ice cream. That was exciting.

"They all requested we play again so we're going to have another one in two weeks."

The next 3-on-3 tournament will be on Aug. 15 at Hollister, start at 3 p.m.

"There's going to be more teams," Lindsey said.