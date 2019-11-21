Taylor set for basketball season

ALDWIN - Brad Taylor was among the hopeful players trying out this week for the Baldwin boys basketball team.

It's Taylor's first year of varsity basketball although he also had some success on the football team.

It's his senior season.

"It went pretty good," Taylor said of the first two days of basketball practice. "We got down a lot of the basic stuff. I haven't played since middle school."

Portion wise, Taylor said he'll play wherever the coaches will put him.

"I'm good at defense and ball handling," he said. "We're pretty fast as a team, all together."

The season starts at home on Dec. 10 against Traverse City Christian.