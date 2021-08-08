Taylor's 2-run double in 8th sends Dodgers past Angels 5-3 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Aug. 8, 2021 Updated: Aug. 8, 2021 1:27 a.m.
1 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager, left, and Will Smith celebrate after scoring on a double by Chris Taylor during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Los Angeles Angels pinch-hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Los Angeles Angels' Jose Iglesias, center, scores under the tag by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, right, on a single by Phil Gosselin, with home plate umpire Dan Merzel , left, ready to make the call during the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner scores on a double by Max Muncy against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Los Angeles Angels' Jose Iglesias declares he is safe at the plate, scoring on a single by Phil Gosselin, during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Los Angeles Angels' Phil Gosselin gets congratulations in the dugout after scoring on a Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy error made while trying to catch an infield fly ball during the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jaime Barria throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani looks up at the scoreboard during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior, center, talks with starting pitcher Julio Urias, right, as catcher Will Smith listens during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run double and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.
It was a big win for the Dodgers, who lost Friday to the Angels in extra innings and have struggled to come back when behind late. This was only the seventh time in 35 games they have rallied to win when trailing after six.