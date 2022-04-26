Taylor Ward hits 2 homers, Angels top Guardians 3-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Although Shane Bieber attended countless games at the Big A growing up, he's been too busy to get back home in the summer recently. Cleveland's ace didn't realize his boyhood stadium had changed its ground rules a few years ago to effectively lower the right-field fence.
“I feel like I kind of put that one in the universe, because I was warming up, and I was like, ‘When did they change that yellow line?’” Bieber said with a rueful grin. ”Once I said that, I was like, ‘Oh man, it better not get me.’ And it ended up getting me."