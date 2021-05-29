Tatum's 50 points carry Celtics over Nets 125-119 KEN POWTAK, Associated Press May 28, 2021 Updated: May 29, 2021 12:02 a.m.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket past Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin, right, as Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and Celtics center Tristan Thompson (13) watch during the third quarter of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, May 28, 2021, in Boston.
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) gestures after fouling Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) who celebrates his 3-point basket during the third quarter of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, May 28, 2021, in Boston.
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses control of the ball as Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier (94) defends during the first quarter of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Boston.
Fans watch as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving runs up the court during the second quarter of Game 3 against the Boston Celtics during an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, May 28, 2021, in Boston. Irving was repeatedly booed by spectators.
6 of6
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to carry the Boston Celtics back into their series against the Brooklyn Nets with a 125-119 victory on Friday night in Game 3.
In an emotionally charged atmosphere with the fans booing and chanting at Kyrie Irving every time he was involved in something, Tatum displayed an array of drives, step-back jumpers and 3-pointers to cut the Nets' lead to 2-1.