Tarleton St. beats Southwestern Adventist 97-26

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Heri Ngalamulume had a season-high 20 points as Tarleton State rolled past Southwestern Adventist 97-26 on Saturday night.

Freddy Hicks had 15 points for Tarleton State (5-8). Tahj Small added 15 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and seven assists. Caleb Starks had 10 points.

The Knights’ 26 points represented the lowest total by a Tarleton State opponent this season. Additionally, the Texans hit season highs in forced turnovers (41) and steals (28). Tarleton State ranks third in the nation in forced turnovers with an average of 20 per game.

Ephraim Viadex had seven points for the Knights. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com