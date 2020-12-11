Tarke scores 33 to lead Coppin St past UNC-Greensboro 85-80

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Tarke had a career-high 33 points plus 10 rebounds as Coppin State narrowly beat UNC Greensboro 85-80 on Thursday night.

Tarke shot 11 for 13 from the field. He added eight assists and four blocks but also committed seven turnovers.

Nendah Tarke had 20 points for Coppin State (1-4). Chereef Knox added 11 points and Koby Thomas had seven rebounds.

Isaiah Miller had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans (1-3). Khyre Thompson added 18 points and eight rebounds.

