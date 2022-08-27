Tagovailoa, Hill connect early as Dolphins roll past Eagles ALANIS THAMES, AP Sports Writer Aug. 27, 2022 Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 11:06 p.m.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill for 51 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and the Miami Dolphins set a franchise record for points in a preseason game, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 48-10 on Saturday night.
Tagovailoa played the entire first quarter, looking more comfortable in first-year coach Mike McDaniel's system. He finished 6 of 7 for 121 yards and a touchdown in three series.