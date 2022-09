This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has a sprained left knee and will miss the next game for the Horned Frogs.

Chandler got hurt late in the third quarter of TCU's season-opening 38-13 win at Colorado on Friday night. A defender landed on Chandler's leg at the end of a quarterback keeper.