TCU runs past Texas Tech 52-31 with 2 100-yard rushers

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kendre Miller rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns, Zach Evans had 143 yards and two scores without a carry after halftime and TCU ran past Texas Tech 52-31 on Saturday night.

Evans didn't have another carry after his 1-yard touchdown with 1:35 left in the first half that pushed the Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) to a 35-10 lead. It was his fourth consecutive 100-yard game, and his sixth in the last eight games going back to last season.

The Frogs, playing their first road game of the season, piled up 394 yards rushing. They jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 33-yard score by Miller.

Henry Colombi, under intense pressure most of the night, completed 23 of 41 passes for 344 yards for Texas Tech (4-2, 1-2), which piled up 558 total yards. SaRodorick Thompson ran for 118 yards and three TDs.

Miller had two of his touchdowns after halftime, wigging through a hole on an off-tackle run and dashed down the sideline for a 75-yard TD. He also broke free for a 45-yard touchdown with 4:51 left in the game to finally ice the victory after Tech failed on an onside kick attempt.

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown before halftime, when he grabbed a pass that banged off the hands of Texas Tech receiver Myles Price.

TAKEAWAY

TCU: The Horned Frogs ended a two-game losing streak, having played well at stretches in home losses to SMU and Texas. TCU avoided its first three-game skid since 2017.

Texas Tech: For the second time in three weeks, a defensive squad considered to be a strength struggled to get an opponent off the field without points being scored, especially in the first half. The Red Raiders haven’t beaten TCU at home since 2013.

UP NEXT

TCU: Plays at No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0) next Saturday night.

Texas Tech: At Kansas (1-4, 0-2) next Saturday.

