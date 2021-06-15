TCU promotes former MLB pitcher Saarloos as new head coach June 15, 2021 Updated: June 15, 2021 4:23 p.m.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former big league pitcher Kirk Saarloos was named TCU's new head baseball coach Tuesday after nine seasons as the team's pitching coach that included four consecutive trips to the College World Series.
Saarloos replaces Jim Schlossnagle, who left after 18 seasons last week to become Texas A&M's coach. Saarloos had also been the recruiting coordinator for the Horned Frogs the past eight years.