TC Christian too much for Baldwin boys basketball team

BOYS BASKETBALL Traverse City Christian 74, Baldwin 42 TRAVERSE CITY \u2013 Baldwin (5-2) dropped its second straight game with his loss at Traverse City Christian on Tuesday. Carmelo Lindsey led the Panthers with 13 points. Jesse Pancio had nine points. \u201cNothing went our way tonight against a very good team, led by a legitimate all-stater (Brock Broderick),\u201d Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. TC Christian improved to 5-2. Baldwin faces a home showdown on Thursday in West Michigan D League action against Mesick, which is 6-0. \u201cMesick is really good,\u201d Eads said. Baldwin has home games next week on Wednesday against Brethren and on Friday against Bear Lake. \u00a0Both are West Michigan D League opponents. \u00a0 GIRLS BASKETBALL Pine River 71, Roscommon 34 Everyone scored for Pine River in Tuesday\u2019s Highland Conference win over Roscommon. Haile Wanstead had 25 points and Madi Sparks 25 for the Bucks. Pine River improved to 3-4 in the league and 4-5 overall. Roscommon fell to 1-5 and 2-6. Pine River is at Houghton Lake on Thursday. \u00a0 \u00a0