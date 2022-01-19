TC Christian too much for Baldwin boys basketball team

BOYS BASKETBALL

Traverse City Christian 74, Baldwin 42

TRAVERSE CITY – Baldwin (5-2) dropped its second straight game with his loss at Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.

Carmelo Lindsey led the Panthers with 13 points. Jesse Pancio had nine points.

“Nothing went our way tonight against a very good team, led by a legitimate all-stater (Brock Broderick),” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said.

TC Christian improved to 5-2.

Baldwin faces a home showdown on Thursday in West Michigan D League action against Mesick, which is 6-0.

“Mesick is really good,” Eads said.

Baldwin has home games next week on Wednesday against Brethren and on Friday against Bear Lake. Both are West Michigan D League opponents.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pine River 71, Roscommon 34

Everyone scored for Pine River in Tuesday’s Highland Conference win over Roscommon. Haile Wanstead had 25 points and Madi Sparks 25 for the Bucks.

Pine River improved to 3-4 in the league and 4-5 overall. Roscommon fell to 1-5 and 2-6.

Pine River is at Houghton Lake on Thursday.