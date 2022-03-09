Syracuse star Boeheim punches FSU player during ACC game

NEW YORK (AP) — Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim apologized for punching Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach during the first half of the Orange’s 96-57 victory in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
“In the heat of today's game, after some shoving in the lane, I swung my arm while turning to go back up court. It was wrong to act out in frustration,” Boeheim said in a statement posted on Syracuse basketball's Twitter account. “I apologized to Wyatt Wilkes multiple times in the handshake line. He said not to worry about it, but I know it was wrong.”