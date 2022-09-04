Syracuse's new-look offense vanquishes Louisville, 31-7

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Sean Tucker rushed for 98 yards and scored two touchdowns, one on a 55-yard catch-and-run, and quarterback Garrett Shrader threw for two scores and ran for another as Syracuse beat Louisville 31-7 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.
Louisville had won the past three meetings in the series — all at Cardinal Stadium, — averaging 42.3 points, and was 7-1 against the Orange since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2014.