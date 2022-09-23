Skip to main content
Sports

Syracuse 22, Virginia 20

Virginia 0 0 13 7 20
Syracuse 10 6 3 3 22
First Quarter

SYR_Shrader 17 run (Szmyt kick), 12:18.

SYR_FG Szmyt 26, 1:00.

Second Quarter

SYR_FG Szmyt 32, 14:06.

SYR_FG Szmyt 28, 1:14.

Third Quarter

UVA_K.Thompson 1 run (Bettridge kick), 9:46.

UVA_P.Jones 4 run (kick failed), 9:26.

SYR_FG Szmyt 40, :24.

Fourth Quarter

UVA_L.Davis 4 pass from Armstrong (Bettridge kick), 5:51.

SYR_FG Szmyt 31, 1:08.

___

UVA SYR
First downs 18 21
Total Net Yards 287 352
Rushes-yards 29-149 38-75
Passing 138 277
Punt Returns 0-0 2-12
Kickoff Returns 4-101 2-70
Interceptions Ret. 1-13 1-5
Comp-Att-Int 19-38-1 22-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-17 5-23
Punts 4-48.0 3-42.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-3
Penalties-Yards 12-106 12-91
Time of Possession 24:50 35:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Virginia, P.Jones 13-87, Armstrong 11-29, Hollins 2-22, K.Thompson 2-10, X.Brown 1-1. Syracuse, Tucker 21-60, Shrader 14-11, Jackson 1-4, Allen 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Virginia, Armstrong 19-38-1-138. Syracuse, Shrader 22-33-1-277.

RECEIVING_Virginia, K.Thompson 8-55, Wicks 5-42, Misch 2-18, Hollins 2-15, L.Davis 1-4, P.Jones 1-4. Syracuse, Gadsden 7-113, Tucker 5-39, Pena 2-41, Jackson 2-28, Cooper 2-27, Alford 2-18, Allen 1-7, Mang 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Virginia, Farrell 51, Farrell 49.

Written By
More News