Svechnikov, Teravainen score late, Hurricanes beat Preds 3-2 JIM DIAMOND, Associated Press Oct. 16, 2021
Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) gets past Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) as Johansen scores in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) defends against Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) after Pesce dropped his stick in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) scores a goal against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, top, in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Hurricanes won 3-2.
Carolina Hurricanes center Derek Stepan (18) and Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki (90) battle for position in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks a shot as Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) watches for the rebound in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) slides to block the path of Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov, left, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) passes the puck past Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) chase the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored with 6:00 left in the third period, and Teuvo Teravainen added a late empty-net goal as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 Saturday night.
Jesper Fast also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 38 saves for Carolina, which has won its first two games.