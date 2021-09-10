Sun start on 17-0 run, clinch double bye to semifinals Sep. 10, 2021 Updated: Sep. 10, 2021 12:58 a.m.
1 of15 Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) shoots over Los Angeles Sparks forward Lauren Cox (14) during the first half of WNBA basketball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Los Angeles Sparks guard Erica Wheeler (17) defends against Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during the first half of WNBA basketball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Sparks guard Te'a Cooper (2) during the first half of WNBA basketball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Los Angeles Sparks guard Erica Wheeler (17) fouls Connecticut Sun guard Briann January (20) during the first half of WNBA basketball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Los Angeles Sparks guard Brittney Sykes (15) defends against Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas (5) during the first half of WNBA basketball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Los Angeles Sparks forward Nia Coffey (12) defends against Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during the first half of WNBA basketball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) goes up for a rebound with Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, center, and forward Lauren Cox, right, during the first half of WNBA basketball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 The Los Angeles Sparks huddle before their WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) shoots against Los Angeles Sparks center Amanda Zahui B (1) during the first half of WNBA basketball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Los Angeles Sparks guard Te'a Cooper, right, defends against Connecticut Sun guard Briann January (20) during the first half of WNBA basketball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 75-57 on Thursday night to secure a double bye to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.
Connecticut (23-6) won its 11th straight game, having not lost since the season resumed from the Olympic break. The Sun sit atop the standings, two games ahead of Las Vegas with three games to play, and need one win in their final three games to secure the top seed.